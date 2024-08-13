Stoke City, Bristol City targeting versatile Premier League midfielder

Stoke City and Bristol City are set to battle for Brighton midfielder Andy Moran on loan, according to The Athletic reporter Andy Naylor.

Stoke City look set for a busy end to the summer window. The Potters have been heavily linked with many players including former loanees Luke Cundle and Ki Jana-Hoever.

Steven Schumacher has already made seven signings this summer. The most notable include highly rated ‘keeper Viktor Johansson and experienced forward Sam Gallagher. They started this week with the signing of young midfielder Bosun Lawal and have no plans of slowing their business down.

They are keen to use the loan market with Lewis Koumas being their only loan signing so far. The latest name to be eyed is Brighton’s Andy Moran, according to The Athletic reporter Andy Naylor.

The Potters are keen on bringing the midfielder to the Bet365 Stadium but will face competition from Bristol City. The Robins have not been particularly busy only making three signings, with Sinclair Armstrong, Fally Mayulu and Yu Hirakawa all arriving at Ashton Gate this summer.

However, Liam Manning clearly feels he needs some reinforcements in midfield, with Moran an option.

Championship experience

Brighton starlet Moran spent last season out on loan to fellow Championship side Blackburn Rovers.

It went on to be a very useful loan spell for the youngster as he made 35 appearances for John Eustace’s side. During this spell he scored two goals and provided six assists as he helped them stay in the division last term.

In addition to this, Moran earned himself his first call-up to the Republic of Ireland national team. He secured his first cap against New Zealand, a proud moment for Moran, who represented them at youth level.

Loan signings are always risky, especially with younger players, so last season’s experience makes Moran sensible options for Championship admirers Stoke City and Bristol City.

What does he offer?

In his youth career, Moran was primarily an attacking midfielder and winger. While at Blackburn Rovers he showed his versatility, playing across the midfield including a deeper central role.

He proved last year that his main strengths come on the ball. He prroved to be an assured presence in possession, showing no fear in taking on his man and creating chances from wherever he waas played.

He also showed a willingness to get stuck in though, displaying the defensive side of his game having spent much of his youth career on the ball with Brighton.

Both Stoke City and Bristol City could use a player like Moran in the coming season. The two clubs will both be aiming towards the top half of the table and Moran’s versatility and ability would be a terrific addition.

If either of the clubs manage to secure the Ireland international, it would be a very astute signing.