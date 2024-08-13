Sheffield Wednesday, Luton Town and Sheffield United eye Premier League new boy

The Championship trio could all try and lure the youngster to the Football League on loan before the end of the transfer window. They have until the deadline on Friday 30th August to get a deal done.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Yalcouye, 18, made the move to Brighton in July and penned a long-term contract running until June 2029 at the AMEX Stadium. However, his situation is up in the air at the moment and he is being linked with a loan move away to get some experience under his belt in England.

According to Express Sport journalist Parker-Turner on X, Sheffield Wednesday are keen on landing him and The Star have confirmed that he is on their radar. Meanwhile, relegated pair Sheffield United and Luton Town have also been credited with an interest in the player.

Brighton man eyed

Yalcouye started his career with spells at Étoiles De Sahel Abobo and ASEC Mimosas before IFK Göteborg snapped him up this past winter.

He caught the eye in Sweden and made 14 appearances in all competitions, 11 of which came in the league, before Brighton landed him earlier in this window.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

His chances of breaking into the Seagulls’ first-team right now are slim due to the options that they have at their disposal in his position. Therefore, a temporary exit to the second tier could do him good and help boost his development.

According to The Argus, the top flight side forked out around £6million to land him from the Allsvanskan.

Their new head coach Fabian Huerzeler has said: “We are really pleased to bring Malick to the club. He is a talented midfielder with lots of potential to develop into a top-class player. He’s excited about this next stage of his career and we’re looking forward to helping him progress.”

Sheffield Wednesday made a dream start to the season on Sunday by battering Plymouth Argyle 4-0 at Hillsborough. They are back in action on Wednesday night in the Carabao Cup away to Hull City.

The Owls could see Yalcouye as someone to bolster their options in the middle of the park.

Luton Town lost 4-1 at home to Burnley on Monday evening and will be eager to bounce back. They could do with some more signings over the coming weeks.

As for Sheffield United, they won 2-0 away at Preston North End in what has turned out to be Ryan Lowe’s last match at Deepdale.