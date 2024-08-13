Sheffield Wednesday eyeing temporary swoop for 19-year-old striker

Sheffield Wednesday are interested in a loan move for Brighton & Hove Albion striker Mark O’Mahony, according to The Athletic

Sheffield Wednesday are still looking to add some new faces to their ranks despite enjoying one of the Championship’s busiest summer transfer window’s this year.

Danny Rohl has been well-backed in the transfer market after committing his future at Hillsborough. It has fans excited over just what the year could have in store for the Owls.

The opening day thrashing of Plymouth Argyle only boosted the morale in the Steel City too. New signing Jamal Lowe opened the scoring before a Brendan Galloway own goal made it two, with Josh Windass and Michael Smith rounding out the scoring in a rampant 4-0 win.

Now, a new name has been mentioned as a Sheffield Wednesday transfer target.

The Athletic states that Brighton & Hove Albion are planning on sending Irish striker Mark O’Mahony out on loan for the first time, and the Owls are interested in bringing him in on a temporary basis.

O’Mahony has tasted senior action with the Seagulls and while at former club Cork City. This would be his first shot at regular, sustained first-team football though after starring at youth level with Brighton.

Rohl’s striker options

The Sheffield Wednesday striker department is one that does look set for change before the window slams shut at 11pm on August 30th.

Ike Ugbo has come back to the club on a permanent basis in a hugely popular move. He joins the earlier mentioned Lowe and former Manchester United youngster Charlie McNeill in being added to the ranks this summer.

Callum Paterson remains on the books, as does weekend goalscorer Michael Smith.

Bailey Cadamarteri is still an option, but there has been strong speculation over a loan exit. If the door isn’t already open, one would expect the signing of O’Mahony or any other striker for that matter to see a move for Cadamarteri green-lighted.

Time will tell whether another striker comes through the door though, with the ranks perhaps a little overcrowded as it stands.

A growing link?

A loan move for O’Mahony would see Sheffield Wednesday and Brighton strike business again. It seems as though the two clubs are growing a flourishing link, with the Owls beneficiaries of the relationship.

James Beadle joined the club on loan in January and played a key role in their survival bid.

He was a big success at Hillsborough, so much so that they have entrusted Wednesday with his development for another year.

A move for O’Mahony would only strengthen the link between the two clubs. Sheffield Wednesday would be receiving another highly rated prospect while Brighton see one of their top talents gain senior experience at a competitive level and learn from a top manager in Rohl.