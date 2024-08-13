Sheffield Wednesday discuss potential move for Eredivisie midfielder

Sheffield Wednesday are considering Fortuna Sittard midfielder Loreintz Rosier as a potential target, according to The Star

Sheffield Wednesday have had a busy summer transfer window but manager Danny Rohl is keen to bolster his ranks with more fresh faces.

The Owls are widely tipped to enjoy a vastly improved 2024/25 campaign and they got off to the perfect start on Sunday. Rohl’s side thumped a sorry Plymouth Argyle in the Hillsborough sun, winning 4-0 with Jamal Lowe, Brendan Galloway (OG), Josh Windass and Michael Smith the scorers.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

It was an indicator of the big strides made forward under Rohl and over the summer break. They’re not settling for what they’ve got through, with further targets lined up.

A defensive midfielder remains on the Sheffield Wednesday shopping list and according to The Star, Loreintz Rosier is one under consideration.

The 25-year-old is ‘one of several’ to have been discussed in recruitment conversations at Hillsborough, it is said. It remains to be seen whether this interest is advanced any further though.

Rosier joined the Dutch side in July 2023 and has a year left on his contract. There is a 12-month extension in his deal though, potentially keeping him with Sittard for another year.

More on Rosier

Rosier is a graduate of the esteemed Clairefontaine youth academy in his native France, heading from there to the Paris FC setup as a youngster. He would spend time there and with FC Sochaux but had to wait until a move to Portugal for a senior breakthrough.

The midfielder played 23 times for Vitoria Guimaraes’ B team before a switch to Estoril Praia, where he made a name for himself on the first-team stage. He would feature 89 times for the club, chipping in with five goals as he tested himself in Portugal’s top-flight.

Image courtesy of: PEDRO NUNES/REUTERS.

From there, he moved to current club Fortuna Sittard, where a year has yeilded 34 appearances, the most recent of which came on the opening day of the Eredivisie campaign against Go Ahead Eagles.

Rosier played all 90 minutes on Sunday as his side won 2-0.

He plays much of his football as a defensive midfielder but can play slightly further forward as a central midfielder too. He would provide some real steel and physicality, standing at 190cm tall.

Rohl’s midfield ranks

Sheffield Wednesday have some great midfielders, but it is an area they’re a little light on numbers.

Barry Bannan remains onboard and summer signing Svante Ingelsson looks to be a great pickup. Aside from those two though, Nathaniel Chalobah is the only natural deep-lying midfielder, though Liam Palmer can and has filled in as a midfielder before.

A move for Rosier or any other defensive midfielder would bulk out their options in the middle of the park. It would also give a natural defensive-minded player, with Bannan and Ingelsson more forward-thinking.