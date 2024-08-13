Sheffield United, QPR expected to scout prolific striker this weekend

Sheffield United and QPR are both in the market for more additions as the end of the window nears.

There’s still a good amount of time for the Championship duo and their rivals to make further signings. The window slams shut at 11pm on August 30th, so plenty of clubs will be busy over the coming weeks.

Image courtesy of: DAVID KLEIN/REUTERS.

Now, it is claimed that the Blades and the R’s could enter the chase for St. Johnstone star Adama Sidibeh.

Football Insider states that Sheffield United and QPR are among the host of clubs expected to watch the Gambian striker in action as the Saints take on Rangers this weekend. The duo are weighing up a move for Sidibeh before the window’s end.

However, it could be that he heads elsewhere, perhaps even before the Championship pair get a chance to watch him. Aberdeen are ready to trigger his £500,000 and intend to do so before this weekend, at which point St. Johnstone will be powerless.

Sidibeh has been impressive in Scotland since the big jump up from Warrington Rylands in the winter and may well earn himself another move before the window slams shut.

Sidibeh’s rise

After making a name for himself in the lower leagues of English football, Sidibeh has become a hot commodity on the radars of clubs like Sheffield United and QPR in just a matter of months.

The 26-year-old Gambian international had to wait for the goals to flow as he settled into life with his new club but he ended last season with five goals in seven games, helping St. Johnstone stave off relegation from Scotland’s top-flight.

That form has continued into the new campaign. Sidibah has four goals in six games, scoring braces in each of his last two.

Overall, he has nine goals in 21 games for St. Johnstone, with many of those outings as a substitute. It’s not a surprise that such form has caught the eye, though ultimately time will tell if it develops into a move after plenty of speculation.

Strikers needed?

Sheffield United and QPR could both do with another striker and Sidibeh would offer them both something different to what they currently have on the books.

Image courtesy of: CARL RECINE/REUTERS.

The Gambian international is a bundle of speed and energy at the top of the pitch.

That could make him a great alternative to standout target man Kieffer Moore at Bramall Lane. Rhian Brewster, Tyrese Campbell and youngster Louie Marsh are also options up top for Wilder at the moment.

In West London, Sidibeh could be a great replacement for Sinclair Armstrong as a bustling striker who can put in the hard yards. His goal record in Scotland suggests he’s a bit more clinical in front of goal though.

He would have Zan Celar, Lyndon Dykes and Michael Frey to battle with for a starting role.