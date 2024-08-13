Sheffield United agree £2m deal for key Championship player

Sheffield United have been in the market for a new number one all summer.

Wes Foderingham departed the Blades upon the expiry of his contract at the end of last season. That has left just Adam Davies and Ivo Grbic as options for Chris Wilder in goal.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

Grbic’s failure to impress since joining in January saw Davies start – and keep a clean sheet – on the opening day against Preston North End. However, a new starting ‘keeper has been wanted, and Plymouth Argyle shot-stopper Michael Cooper has been heavily linked.

Now though, after persisting rumours, Sky Sports’ Mark McAdam claims a deal has been struck between the two clubs.

Sheffield United have agreed to sign Cooper from Plymouth Argyle. The move is worth up to £2m, they claim, and the ‘keeper will now travel north to Bramall Lane for a medical and discussions over personal terms.

Sheffield United have agreed a deal with Plymouth for Goalkeeper Michael Cooper.



Deal worth £2 million.



— Mark McAdam (@markmcadamtv) August 13, 2024

Cooper has entered the final year of his contract at Home Park and having turned down the chance to extend his stay, a move has felt likely all summer.

It seems one will now come to fruition, barring any late obstacles.

A surprising price tag

As touched on before, there has been a lot of speculation over Cooper’s future at Plymouth Argyle and the interest from Sheffield United in taking him to Yorkshire.

The £2m fee mentioned by McAdam is far below the £6m price tag that has been reported elsewhere. In fact, it is lower than the rumoured new £3m bid that was made by the Blades.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

Argyle fans especially will want clarity over that matter. Despite his contract situation, Cooper is a player worth comfortably more than that, so there would be real disappointment if the deal was worth only £2m.

On the other side of things though, that would be a serious bargain for Sheffield United. Yes, the ‘keeper is in the last year of his contract, but he’s widely viewed as one of the best goalkeeping talents outside the Premier League, and he’ll be keen to remind everyone of that after an injury-hit 18 months.

Key deal reached

For Sheffield United, this is a really impressive coup.

Cooper looks destined to make his way up the leagues but before making the jump from the Championship to the Premier League, he makes a move to a side with ambitions of making that rise themselves.

A new ‘keeper has been atop the shopping list for much of the summer and they seem to have got their man. There may not be much more business for the Blades to do, though Wilder may well have his eyes on adding some depth.

Replacements for stars yet to depart may well be required too, so the situation remains very fluid on the transfer front at Bramall Lane.