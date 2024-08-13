Frontrunners named as QPR, Leeds United battle for 22-year-old

QPR are leading the race to sign Liverpool left-back Owen Beck on loan, according to a report from The Athletic

QPR and Leeds United may have differing goals as the 2024/25 campaign gets underway, but there’s one thing both Championship clubs are after in the summer transfer window.

Marti Cifuentes and Daniel Farke are both in need of another option at left-back.

The R’s have only Kenneth Paal on the left, while Junior Firpo is covered by the naturally right-sided Sam Byram at Elland Road. It leaves both in need of another option, and both clubs have been linked with Liverpool’s Owen Beck.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

Now, new claims over the pursuit of the 22-year-old have emerged.

The Athletic state that it is QPR who are frontrunners to bring the Welsh left-back in from the Premier League giants. The move would be a temporary one for Beck, who will be keen to impress this season after an impressive summer at Anfield.

Celtic had been credited with interest in a permanent deal too. A £3m price tag was cited in those reports though, and Liverpool would prefer to send their young talent out on a loan deal.

The interest comes after a year on loan with Scottish Premiership side Dundee.

ADVERTISEMENT

1 of 25 Whose stadium is this? Sheffield Wednesday Sheffield United Birmingham City Watford

Championship ready?

It’s been an interesting career path for Beck, especially when it has come to his loans away from Liverpool.

His first spell was at a high level in Portugal as he joined top-flight club Famalicao. Action there was scarce though, so he would link up with Bolton Wanderers and Ian Evatt for the first half of the 2022/23 season.

Image courtesy of: MOLLY DARLINGTON/REUTERS.

Again though, his minutes were limited. Dundee came calling last summer, and that had fruit to bear.

25 league appearances yielded two goals and four assists and in pre-season, Beck has made a great impression with Liverpool. It looks to have him primed and ready for a shot in the Championship with QPR leading the way.

Leeds United could be another option though, so time will tell just where the Welshman ends up.

The final weeks of the window

QPR and Leeds United both have deals to do over the final weeks of the summer transfer window.

Cifuentes has seen a handful of players join his ranks and key signings like Zan Celar, Paul Nardi and Jonathan Varane have been made. The focus for the coming weeks will be to add depth, which is exactly what a move for Beck would do.

The same goes for those at Elland Road. The Leeds United starting XI is incredibly strong, but Farke’s squad is a little thin.

While a key focus though, the priority is replacing Crysencio Summerville, who has left for West Ham.