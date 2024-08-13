New claims emerge over proposed QPR deal for sought-after star

QPR are in pursuit of Karamoko Dembele and The Athletic now states the deal would be a loan with a £1.4m option to buy.

QPR are still in the market for some more new additions before the window slams shut.

Marti Cifuentes and co have until 11pm on August 30th to get their final bits of business done. It seems additions in the attacking third of the pitch are the priority and one player heavily linked is sought-after attacking midfielder Karamoko Dembele.

Image courtesy of: MOLLY DARLINGTON/REUTERS.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claimed last week that the R’s had agreed a £3m permanent deal for the 21-year-old after his starring stint on loan with League One side Blackpool last season.

Now though, fresh claims over the details of the potential deal have emerged from The Athletic.

They now state that QPR are in advanced talks over a loan-to-buy deal instead. The option to make the move permanent would be set at £1.4m, significantly lower than the fee first reported but with a temporary stay coming first.

Dembele has been linked with an EFL return all summer after his Bloomfield Road stay with seeminlgy no place for him in the plans at parent club Stade Brestois of Ligue 1.