New claims emerge over proposed QPR deal for sought-after star

QPR are in pursuit of Karamoko Dembele and The Athletic now states the deal would be a loan with a £1.4m option to buy.

QPR are still in the market for some more new additions before the window slams shut.

Marti Cifuentes and co have until 11pm on August 30th to get their final bits of business done. It seems additions in the attacking third of the pitch are the priority and one player heavily linked is sought-after attacking midfielder Karamoko Dembele.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claimed last week that the R’s had agreed a £3m permanent deal for the 21-year-old after his starring stint on loan with League One side Blackpool last season.

Now though, fresh claims over the details of the potential deal have emerged from The Athletic.

They now state that QPR are in advanced talks over a loan-to-buy deal instead. The option to make the move permanent would be set at £1.4m, significantly lower than the fee first reported but with a temporary stay coming first.

Dembele has been linked with an EFL return all summer after his Bloomfield Road stay with seeminlgy no place for him in the plans at parent club Stade Brestois of Ligue 1.

Conflicting claims

Amid conflicting reports regarding the actual terms of Dembele’s potential move to QPR, only time will tell just what the finer details of the deal are.

Buying him outright may be preferred to allow him to settle permanently and avoid any future questions over his fate. However, at potentially half the price, the R’s may well favour this rumoured loan-to-buy deal for Dembele.

It could effectively be a ‘try before you buy’ for the Championship club. It would not be a surprise if this was preferred given the risk of spending £3m on a youngster who has not been tested in the second-tier before.

However, it is a step that Dembele is widely tipped to make to great success. He has long been touted for a big future and after announcing himself with nine goals and 14 assists at Blackpool, he could be about to explode.

A new star

It remains to be seen just what capacity Dembele joins QPR in and if a move can even be confirmed, but it would be a really eye-catching addition for the West Londoners to make.

The former Celtic youngster is an exciting talent and has given people a taste of what he can do in his season on these shores. He could be a big asset for the present and future, as Dembele could warrant a hefty price tag in the years to come if he can maximise his high potential.

QPR have a vacancy in the starting XI on the wing that Dembele could fill. However, much of his joy came in behind the striker at Blackpool, so perhaps he’ll be viewed as competition for Lucas Andersen as well as a versatile talent who could be deployed out wide.