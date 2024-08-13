Portsmouth stance on Stoke City target in the Premier League outlined

Portsmouth are not pursuing a move for Wolves midfielder Luke Cundle in this transfer window, as per a report by The News

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho is said to be an admirer of the Premier League man but a deal won’t be possible this summer. Stoke City are keen on luring him back to Staffordshire before the deadline later this month, as reported by journalist Fraser (Fletcher) Gillan on X.

Image courtesy of: ADAM HOLT/REUTERS.

Cundle, 22, is under contract at Wolves until June 2026 and spent the second-half of last season on loan with the Potters after linking up with them in January. He went on to make 16 appearances in all competitions for them and chipped in with two goals before heading back to his parent club.

In this latest update regarding his situation, The News have poured cold water on his chances of a move to Portsmouth anytime soon. The report adds that his wages are likely to be out of their reach at this stage.

Cundle would have been a useful player for Portsmouth if they would have been able to get him. However, they have other options in his position in the middle of the park with the likes of Marlon Pack. Andre Dozzell, Owen Moxon, Terry Devlin and Tom Lowery.

The fact Mousinho’s men aren’t pursuing a move for him could open the door for Stoke City to swoop in. He did well at the Bet365 Stadium in the last campaign and knows their manager Steven Schumacher well.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

Cundle played for Warrington Town and Burnley before joining Wolves as a teenager in 2014.

He has since risen up through the academy ranks of the Midlands outfit and has been a regular for them at various different youth levels.

The Warrington-born man has made seven first-team appearances so far and has featured for Gary O’Neil’s side during this current pre-season.

His chances of nailing down a regular place in their starting XI in the top flight are slim though and an exit would help him get some game time.

As well as his spell at Stoke City, he has also had temporary stints away from Molineux at Swansea City and Plymouth Argyle in the past to boost his development.

Where next for Wolves man?

Cundle won’t be heading to Fratton Park before the deadline later this month.

Wolves have a big decision to make on what to do with him next. Stoke City have been mentioned and they started the new season with a 1-0 home win against Coventry City.

Meanwhile, Portsmouth drew 3-3 away at Leeds United.