3 centre-backs Portsmouth should consider as Mousinho addresses recent transfer claims

Portsmouth are in the market for another option at the heart of defence, but recently linked Liam Cooper looks unlikely to join.

Portsmouth have a bit of a shortage of centre-backs as it stands.

The return of Regan Poole will ease the burden on Conor Shaughnessy and Ryley Towler, but further depth remains a must. One man linked with a move to Fratton Park recently is Liam Cooper.

However, it didn’t take long for those links to be dismissed by manager John Mousinho, who said:

“There’s nothing in that.

“Liam is a fantastic player with massive Premier League pedigree, but, as far as we are concerned, that’s not one we have been looking at at all.”

Cooper’s wages would likely be way too big for Portsmouth, so there are some cheaper and more feasible options for Pompey to look at. There’s time left in the transfer window to get another body in, but the club must be smart with their approach.

Here, we put forward three centre-backs Portsmouth should eye with Cooper not under consideration…

Yoann Barbet – Free agent

After the disastrous collapse of the now defunct Bordeaux, a host of impressive players are now without a club. Among them is Yoann Barbet, who previously played Championship football with QPR and Brentford.

Now, it would be interesting to see just what sort of wages Barbet would command. However, his Championship experience could make him a seriously valuable player for Portsmouth, even if it wasn’t a particularly long-term deal.

The 31-year-old Frenchman offers his services at left-back when required and could become an important figure on and off the pitch at Fratton Park.

Ibane Bowat – Fulham

A move for Fulham starlet Ibane Bowat would mean hijacking the £500,000 deal Aberdeen have lined up but at that price, the young defender could be an absolute steal for Portsmouth.

The left-footed Scottish centre-back is a product of the Fulham academy and comes into this season fresh off the back of a fruitful year in Austria with TSV Hartberg.

You can’t help but feel that Bowat is going under the radar with no Championship clubs linked. He’s performed well at a good level in the Austrian Bundesliga, is only 21 and looks as though he could be on the move for half-a-million pounds.

As a signing for the present and future, Bowat could be a steal.

Andreas Troelsen – Esbjerg fB

Last but not least is a left-field suggestion. However, having dipped into the Danish market and raided Esbjerg fB for new striker Elias Sorensen, it could be that young defender Troelsen is another of interest.

The 21-year-old, like Sorensen, has been a mainstay in Esbjerg’s recent success and looks to be a promising defender for the future. Someone more proven may be desired, but in the search for another shrewd addition, he could be an intriguing option to turn to.

He’s in the last year of his contract, so a deal certainly wouldn’t break the bank.