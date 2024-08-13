Southampton midfielder poised for EFL loan move

Port Vale are poised to sign Diamond Edwards on loan from Southampton , according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page.

Port Vale are set to lure the youngster to League Two as they look to further bolster their ranks. They are aiming for promotion under former Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town boss Darren Moore and won 2-0 away at Salford City on the opening day after two goals by midfielder Ben Garrity.

Image courtesy of: CARL RECINE/REUTERS.

Edwards, 20, is a versatile player who can operate in midfield or on the wing. He has been with Southampton since the age of 16.

In this latest update regarding his situation by journalist Nixon on his Patreon page, he is heading to Vale Park to get some experience under his belt. Port Vale were relegated out of League One last season after finishing in the bottom four along with Carlisle United, Fleetwood Town and Cheltenham Town.

Port Vale to land midfielder

Edwards will give Port Vale more competition and depth if they end up getting a deal over the line.

They have made some ambitious signings already this summer in the likes of George Byers, Jayden Stockley and Ronan Curtis, and it doesn’t appear that they have stopped their recruitment drive just yet.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Edwards was on the books at Reading before linking up with Southampton and has since been a regular for the Saints at various different youth levels.

He signed his first professional contract back in 2019 and waited two years before being handed his first-team debut in a Carabao Cup clash against Cambridge United.

The prospect was handed an extension by Russell Martin’s side last term running until 2025. At the time, he told their website: “It feels good, coming from an injury and still being injured it’s very relieving to be in this position.

“This gives me more motivation and drive to keep striving forward through this tough period, but it’s also allowed me to come to terms with my injury and focus on the rehab.

“I’ve been making some good strides [during rehab], reaching milestones and it’s been a lot of progress. It’s good to know that the club trusts me and knows what I’m capable of, and backs me 100 per cent of the way. That security lets me focus on coming back even stronger.”

What next?

Edwards will hope to get plenty of game time at Port Vale and they are back in action in the cup away at fellow fourth tier outfit Barrow as they look to keep their momentum going.

Moore’s men then face Tranmere Rovers at home in the league on Saturday.