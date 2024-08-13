Millwall to win race for midfielder despite Bayer Leverkusen interest

Millwall are set to win the race for Celtic midfielder Daniel Kelly with a pre-contract deal in the offing, as per the Daily Record

Millwall are hoping to make some more new signings over the final weeks of the transfer window as they look to kick on under club legend Neil Harris.

Harris returned to The Den to replace Joe Edwards last season as they sunk into the relegation battle. And, he was successful in his Lions comeback, leading them to safety with a strong end to the campaign.

However, the South London outfit are widely tipped to struggle this season. Harris will be out to prove the doubters wrong once more and lead Millwall to survival again, and new signings will aid his bid to do so.

Now, it seems a deal is in the offing, though the player won’t join until the winter.

According to the Daily Record, Millwall are set to win the race to sign Celtic starlet Daniel Kelly. The 18-year-old, who sees his deal expire at the end of this calendar year, is out of the first-team picture after turning down an extension and is set to sign a pre-contract agreement with the Lions.

It looks to be quite the coup for the Championship club, as Bayer Leverkusen are said to have held interest.

A future prospect

At only 18 with six first-team appearances to his name, Kelly is very much one for the futurre.

However, he still looks to be a solid acquisition for Millwall as they pounce on the uncertainty over his future at Celtic. The fact Bayer Leverkusen have been interested emphasises how highly he is rated too.

Brendan Rodgers was willing to give him first-team chances with a stay at Celtic too, so there’s a belief he would be ready to step up from the Scottish Lowland leagues to test himself at a higher level.

It makes for good reading for the Lions. Time will tell whether a deal gets done though, and should it be completed, they will have to wait until the winter when his contract expires to see him in action in South London.

Signings wanted

So far, four new players have joined Harris’ ranks at Millwall.

Goalkeepers Lukas Jensen and Liam Roberts have come in from Lincoln City and Middlesbrough respectively. Just in front of them, returning loan favourite Japhet Tanganga is onboard on a permanent basis, and a new talisman has been landed in the form of Macaulay Langstaff.

It seems likely that the Lions look to make a couple more signings before the window slams shut at 11pm on August 30th. Some extra depth in key areas wouldn’t go amiss but should Kelly join in the winter, perhaps a midfielder will not be sought.

Billy Mitchell, Casper De Norre, George Saville, Ryan Leonard and George Honeyman are all options.