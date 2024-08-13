Middlesbrough man emerges on radar of fellow Championship clubs

Middlesbrough striker Josh Coburn has emerged on the radar of Millwall and a ‘number’ of other Championship clubs, according to a report by London News Online

Middlesbrough have a decision to make regarding the future of the forward amid attention from some league rivals. Michael Carrick’s side started the new season with a 1-0 home win over Swansea City last Saturday with Emmanuel Latte-Lath scoring their goal from the penalty spot in the first-half.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

Coburn, 21, came off the bench after 86 minutes against the Swans which suggests he is part of their plans for now. His contract at the Riverside Stadium is due to expire in June 2027 meaning he has plenty of years left.

In this latest update regarding his situation by London News Online, he is said to be on Millwall’s wanted list as they hunt for more signings. They were beaten by Watford 3-2 at home on the opening day.

1 of 25 Whose stadium is this? Sheffield Wednesday Sheffield United Birmingham City Watford

Middlesbrough striker wanted

Coburn spent time on the books at Sunderland before joining Middlesbrough in 2019.

He was handed his first professional deal in 2021 and made his debut in the same year in a league fixture against Rotherham United.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

The North Yorkshire-born man has since made 48 appearances in all competitions for the second tier outfit and has chipped in with 11 goals, five of which came in the last campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coburn spent time away on loan at Bristol Rovers in the 2022/23 season to get some experience under his belt in League One and found the net on 10 occasions in 40 outings for the Gas before heading back to his parent club.

Middlesbrough will be in no rush to cash in on him anytime soon and can afford to wait for the right offer to come in for him.

His chances of game time may be reduced if Carrick ends up bringing in another player in his position. In addition, letting him go would help free up space and funds in their ranks.

Where next for Millwall target?

Millwall could do with some more firepower up top and Coburn would be a useful addition if they were able to lure him down to London. There are believed to be other teams in the frame though but their identities are yet to be known at this stage.

The Lions are back in action in the Carabao Cup this evening away at Portsmouth. Meanwhile, Middlesbrough face a trip to Elland Road to lock horns with Leeds United.