Player signed by Luton Town in 2023 to undergo medical with overseas club

Luton Town man Andros Townsend will complete a medical ahead of his proposed move to Antalyaspor today, according to Resat Can Ozbudak

Luton Town saw their 2024/25 Championship campaign get off to a dismal start on Monday night as they were thrashed by fellow relegated side Burnley on home turf.

Goals from Josh Brownhill and Wilson Odobert had the Clarets ahead at the break, but Tahith Chong scored 10 minutes after the restart to restore some hope. However, goals from Dara O’Shea and Vitinho would wrap up a big 4-1 win for the visitors.

It will have raised some concerns amongst the Hatters faithful, and some will be keen to see issues addressed in the transfer market. However, it looks as though one man who will not be sticking around is Andros Townsend.

The veteran winger was linked with a move to Turkey earlier this summer and reporter Resat Can Ozbudak has now reported that the Luton Town man is set to seal a switch to Super Lig side Antalyaspor.

Townsend will undergo medical checks with the club in Antalya today ahead of the formal signing.

The move sees Townsend leave the Hatters under a year since joining in October 2023. His deal runs until 2026, but he will not be seeing that out.

On the move

Luton Town will likely see a handful of players move on from the club over the final few weeks of the summer transfer window and Townsend is set to be among them.

The former Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and Crystal Palace man was involved against Burnley on Monday night though. He came off the bench to play the last 10 minutes, replacing youngster Joe Johnson.

While the details of the move are yet to emerge, you would think the Hatters will be getting a fee for Townsend. He has two years left on his deal, so they’ll be entitled to one if he is moving on a permanent basis.

It will free up funds for more signings and perhaps a place in the squad for Edwards to bring in a new option out wide if he wishes.

An injury-hit squad

Letting players move out of Luton Town at this moment in time might not be ideal. Their squad is pretty well-stocked but the extent of their injury problems means they’ve entered the season in a bad way.

A host of youngsters were involved in the Burnley drubbing on Monday. The aforementioned Johnson, who is naturally a full-back or wing-back, filled in on the left-hand side of the back three.

Zach Nelson started in midfield while Aidan Francis-Clarke and Christian Chigozie were on the bench.

It means sales may be a premium at this moment in time, though Townsend looks bound to depart.