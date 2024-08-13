League One clubs keen on loan deal for Liverpool midfielder

Liverpool starlet Luca Stephenson is attracting loan interest from clubs in League One, according to The Athletic.

Liverpool and their fellow Premier League clubs will have a whole host of young prospects who they are lining up for loan moves to the EFL before the summer transfer window slams shut.

The Championship, League One and League Two campaigns have already got underway, and the top-flight commences this weekend. The end of pre-season means decisions will have been made on many of the prospects who were involved over the summer.

Now, it is claimed that one prospect drawing attention from the third-tier is Liverpool midfielder Luca Stephenson.

The Athletic reported on Tuesday morning that the 20-year-old has interest from ‘some’ clubs in League One. Stephenson is among the numerous talents on Merseyside who could be poised to head out on a temporary basis and the EFL could be his destination.

The youngster – who can play in a deeper defensive midfield role, further forward in central midfield or even at right-back – has been with Liverpool since 2018.

Stephenson started out in the academy of hometown club Sunderland, though he was poached and taken to Anfield six years ago now. He has progressed through the ranks up to the U21s in the time since.

Back to the EFL?

Stephenson is only in the early days of his career but this would be the Liverpool prospect’s second EFL stay. A move to one of his League One admirers would mark a step up too.

The versatile talent spent the 2023/24 season with League Two side Barrow under the lead of then boss Pete Wild. He played 34 times for the Bluebirds across all competitions, with 30 of those outings coming in the league.

The majority of those were out on the right-hand side, where he was deployed as a wing-back by Wild.

As League One clubs line up a deal, it seems Stephenson has done enough to warrant a step up from the fourth-tier. Whether a move comes to fruition or not, time will tell.

As The Athletic’s report adds, Stephenson might not be the only Liverpool prospect to get some game time in the Football League this season.

QPR are keen on Owen Beck while Kaide Gordon is wanted by Swansea City.

They could follow the likes of Lewis Koumas and Luke Chambers out of Anfield on a temporary basis. The duo have linked up with Championship side Stoke City and League One’s Wigan Athletic respectively as they also look to find regular first-team chances away from the watchful eye of the Anfield staff.