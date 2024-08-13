‘Could leak goals’ – Leeds United vs Middlesbrough prediction: The72

Leeds United host Middlesbrough in the first round of the Carabao Cup at Elland Road on Wednesday night.

Leeds United started the new 2024/25 season with a 3-3 draw at home to Portsmouth. They equalised late on against John Mousinho’s side through Brenden Aaronson.

The Whites were beaten in the Championship play-off final last term by Southampton at Wembley and missed out on an immediate promotion back to the Premier League. They have stuck with former Norwich City boss Daniel Farke though and are hoping to claw themselves back into the top flight this time around.

They have lost key players Crysencio Summerville and Archie Gray this summer but their squad is still strong. The Yorkshire outfit have brought in Joe Rothwell, Jayden Bogle and Alex Cairns.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

As for Middlesbrough, they missed out on the play-offs last season. Michael Carrick’s side are aiming to sneak into the top six in this campaign.

Boro may fancy their chances of a cup run too as they prepare for their trip to Elland Road. They won 1-0 at home to Swansea City last time out with striker Emmanuel Latte-Latth scoring their goal from the penalty spot.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“The Carabao Cup isn’t really a priority for either of these teams who are both aiming for promotion from the Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This game is hard to call as we don’t know what teams the pair are going to put out. Leeds United will obviously have home advantage which could take them a long way. The Whites could see the tie as an opportunity to give some of their fringe players the chance to show what they can do.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

“I’m edging more towards Middlesbrough in this one. I feel Daniel Farke’s side could leak goals, like they did against Portsmouth, and Boro have attacking players who can hurt them such as Emmanuel Latte-Latth, Isaiah Jones and Delano Burgzorg.”

1 of 25 Whose stadium is this? Sheffield Wednesday Sheffield United Birmingham City Watford

James Ray

“The early stages of these cup competitions often see sides rotate but Leeds United don’t really have the luxury to do that to a serious extent.

“There could be a handful of switches from Farke and co, but the fairly limited amount of depth in some key areas may mean the midfield and defence is fairly similar.

“Still, there’s room for swaps, and I think that even with that, Leeds should have enough to win.

“Middlesbrough are a dangerous side going forward though, so if the hosts put in a defensive performance similar to the one against Portsmouth, they will be punished. I’ll back them to improve though and progress to the next round.”