Hull City boss rules out loan exit for 21-year-old

Hull City intend to keep hold of the stopper in this window as cover for Ivor Pandur and Anthony Racioppi. The Tigers have left Ryan Allsop and Matt Ingram leave this summer for Birmingham City and Oxford United respectively.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

Lo-Tutala, 21, was given the green light to link up with Doncaster Rovers on a temporary basis in January and was a hit during his time with Grant McCann’s side, making 18 appearances in all competitions. He helped them get into the League Two play-offs but they ended up losing at the semi-finals stage to Crewe Alexandra on penalties.

In this latest update regarding his future at the MKM Stadium, when asked whether another loan was on the cards, Walter said, as per an interview with BBC Humberside Sport: “No because at the moment we still have two ‘keepers (Ivor Pandur and Anthony Racioppi) and he is another player. He is a good, young talented ‘keeper and he can improve. I will try to improve him and that’s what we will try to do with him.”

Pandur started Hull City’s opening day clash against Bristol City, despite Racioppi’s recent arrival from Young Boys.

Lo-Tutala will face a battle to get into the starting XI ahead of the pair. However, it would be a risk to let him go with Harvey Cartwright out injured at the moment.

Image courtesy of: THILO SCHMUELGEN/REUTERS.

The Frenchman linked up with the Tigers in 2022 and has since provided back-up between the sticks.

He is yet to make a senior appearance for the East Yorkshire outfit but has featured for them in friendlies in the past.

Prior to his move to East Yorkshire, he had spells down south at West Ham, Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur.

The France youth international was loaned out to Stevenage during his first year and played seven times in Hertfordshire.

He was then given the green light this past winter to link up with Doncaster Rovers to further boost his development and impressed with the fourth tier club.

What next for Hull City

It appears Hull City will be keeping Lo-Tutala for now. They always have the chance to send him to non-league after the deadline later this month if they want him to get some games.

The Tigers drew 1-1 with Bristol City last time out and are back in action tomorrow night with a Carabao Cup clash against Sheffield Wednesday.