‘Need more signings’ – Hull City vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction: The72

Hull City host Sheffield Wednesday in the first round of the Carabao Cup at the MKM Stadium on Wednesday night.

Hull City head into the game on the back of their 1-1 draw at home to Bristol City on the opening day. Oscar Estupinan scored a penalty in stoppage time to earn Tim Walter a point in his first competitive game in charge.

The former Stuttgart and Hamburg boss was chosen as their replacement for Liam Rosenior earlier this summer following the club’s surprise decision to part ways with their former head coach. The Tigers finished 7th in the Championship table last season and were three points off the top six in the end.

Hull City have delved into the transfer market to bring in the likes of Ryan Giles, Cody Drameh, Finley Burns, Marvin Mehlem and Anthony Racioppi. They have also let the likes of Jacob Greaves, Ozan Tufan, Jaden Philogene, Matt Ingram and Ryan Allsop head out the exit door.

As for Sheffield Wednesday, they started the new campaign with an impressive 4-0 win against Plymouth Argyle at Hillsborough. The Owls played Wayne Rooney’s side off the park and could have scored more in the end.

They’re widely tipped to make big strides forward under Danny Rohl and alongside finding more joy in the league, Wednesday may well have the talent and depth to embark on a bit of a cup run this season.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Hull City will probably be satisfied with the point they picked up against Bristol City given the weakness of their squad at the moment. They need more signings to make themselves competitive this season.

“Tim Walter doesn’t really have enough depth in his ranks to make wholesale changes for this one so that means the Tigers may well have to play some of their stronger players.

“As for Sheffield Wednesday, they will be in confident mood ahead of this trip to the MKM Stadium and although the league is their priority, Danny Rohl will be keen to keep momentum going with a win in East Yorkshire.

“I think the Owls will have too much for Hull City in the end here and I can see them progressing into the second round.”

James Ray

“Until Hull City are able to bring more new faces through the door, I’m not sure we’re going to see much from them. It would be harsh to judge Tim Walter early after a tough transfer window, so he needs time.

“Things are quite different at Sheffield Wednesday though. Rohl has led an eye-catching rebuild of his squad and it means there’s room to rotate and still maintain a strong starting XI.

“That could give the Owls an advantage, though time will tell just what lineups are fielded.

“I think regardless of changes, Sheffield Wednesday will have the edge. As much as Plymouth were poor at the weekend, the Owls were also pretty impressive. I’ll say they claim another victory in this one.”