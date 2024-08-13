Celtic join Hull City in pursuit of Championship attacker

Celtic are interested in Hull City-linked attacker Abu Kamara at Norwich City , according to reporter Pete O’Rourke on X

The Scottish Premiership champions are the latest team to be credited with an interest in the Championship man. They are looking to pip rivals Rangers to top spot once again this season under former Reading and Swansea City boss Brendan Rodgers.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

Kamara, 21, spent the last campaign on loan at Portsmouth in League One and was a hit with the Hampshire outfit, scoring eight goals in 46 games to help them gain promotion. Journalist O’Rourke has claimed he is on the radar of Hull City as they hunt for more additions under new manager Tim Walter.

In this latest update, the same source has suggested on X that Celtic are ‘considering’ a swoop for him in this transfer window. They have until the deadline later this month to make their move.

Celtic eye Hull City target

Norwich City have a big decision to make on what to do with Kamara over the coming weeks.

He is out of contract next year so they risk losing him for free in June 2025 if they don’t cash in on him now or in January, assuming he doesn’t pen an extension anytime soon.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

The England youth international has been on the books at Carrow Road for his whole career to date.

Kamara has risen up through the academy ranks of the Canaries and has been a regular for them at various different youth levels over recent years.

He made his first-team debut back in April 2023 in a league fixture against Sheffield United.

Portsmouth came calling for him in July last year and he was given the green light to link up with John Mousinho’s side to get some experience under his belt.

He impressed in the third tier and ended up winning the title before heading back to his parent club.

Kamara came off the bench for Norwich City in their opening day loss away at Oxford United which suggests he is in their plans.

What next for Norwich City man?

A move to Celtic would provide him with the chance of playing in Europe which could potentially turn his head.

The Hoops could see him as someone to bolster their attacking options and he would be a useful long-term addition if they got him.

There are other teams in the frame for his signature though, including Hull City, so his situation remains up in the air.