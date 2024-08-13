Hull City battle Serie A side for 44-cap striker, bid lodged

Hull City have made a bid for Boavista striker Robert Bozenik with Serie A side Hellas Verona also interested, according to Bruno Andrade

Hull City have been searching for a striker all summer. They have been linked with many names and were rejected by Kieffer Moore, who favoured a move to Sheffield United.

The Tigers had loanee Liam Delap leading the line last season and, after his permanent move to Ipswich Town, he will not be returning. Fellow loanee Noah Ohio has also returned to his parent club, leaving a large gap in the City squad.

The returning Oscar Estupinan started Hull’s opening game and scored to rescue a 1-1 draw at home to Bristol City.

However, now a new name has emerged as the Tigers’ search for a new striker continues.

Reporting on X, Bruno Andrade has said that Hull City have made a bid for Boavista striker Robert Bozenik that could reach €4.5m (around £3.8m), but he is reluctant to move the Championship. Andrade also said that the Slovakian international is of interest to Serie A side Hellas Verona.

Bozenik joins Boavista last summer and is under contract until 2026.

Best season yet

Bozenik is a 24-year-old striker who has played 44 times for his country, scoring seven goals. He has had spells in Holland and Germany with Feyenoord and Fortuna Dusseldorf.

However, this last season with Portuguese side Boavista has been the best of his career so far. The Slovak scored 11 goals, nine in the league, as Boavista narrowly avoided relegation.

He then went on to get a call-up to the Slovakia squad ahead of the Euros, his first international tournament.

Boavista may be tempted to sell the forward with his stock high as this season is a clear standout compared to previous years. With Hull City becoming increasingly frustrated after rejections from Moore and also Brandon Thomas-Asante, they’ll be hoping for a deal here.

Would he fit Tim Walter’s style?

Following the controversial sacking of fan favourite Liam Rosenior, Tim Walter was appointed as Hull City head coach.

The German, likes to play high pressing, attacking football and wants his players to control possession. He wants his team to create a lot of chances, which is a dream for a striker like Bozenik.

Standing at 6’2, the striker is more than capable in the air and is also a particularly good finisher. He is well equipped to playing in a high-tempo side as he did at Boavista, who prided themselves on the counter last season.

It has been a long and frustrating summer which has seen them linked with a host of household Championship names. However, the Tigers could certainly do worse than take a punt on the Slovakian International Bozenik.