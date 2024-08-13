Everton making progress in pursuit of League One starlet

Everton are making progress in their pursuit of Burton Albion prospect William Tamen, according to The Athletic

Everton were the opponents when 18-year-old defender Tamen made his Burton Albion debut during the 2023/24 campaign.

The youngster came off the bench in the latter stages of the Brewers’ first EFL Trophy group game against the Toffees’ U21s. Tamen played six minutes as his side ran out 2-0 winners through goals from Mason Bennett and Deji Oshilaja.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

That wasn’t the only senior outing of teenager Tamen’s season though. He would appear again later in the EFL Trophy against Blackpool before playing all 90 minutes in a League One defeat to Peterborough United.

A spell out on followed, and now, it seems Burton Albion’s top prospect has an admirer in his first opponent.

The Athletic states that Everton are progressing with a deal to sign Tamen on a permanent basis. He went on trial with the Premier League club’s U21s earlier this summer and having made a good impression, it is hoped that a deal can be wrapped up.

The fee involved is not mentioned, but it should be a welcome boost for the Brewers as one of their top youngsters is lined up for a big move up the leagues.

A notable move

Of course, it remains to be seen whether Burton Albion prospect Tamen does head to Everton. However, things seem to be pointing in that direction following a successful trial and with negotiations progressing.

It makes for an eye-catching move for both Tamen and the Brewers. It can be an indicator to those alongside him in the academy ranks that the pathway at the Pirelli Stadium can be a good one to follow for future career prospects.

Tamen got a chance in the first-team and when a big opportunity elsewhere emerged, the club were willing to give him the shot at impressing.

While Burton Albion may well have hoped that he could go on to become a mainstay in their first-team, they’ll take pride in seeing one of their graduates head to a big club like Everton if the move does go through.

In addition, any funds raised from the deal can go towards the development of the next top starlet.

The season ahead

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Away from Tamen and his potential Everton move, Burton Albion will be hoping to enjoy a far more fruitful season after surviving last time around.

A lot has been made of the significant rebuild under Mark Robinson and their new owners but it wasn’t quite enough to beat Lincoln City on the opening day.

Nevertheless, hopes are high for this campaign, with some high calibre players brought in.

Among them are Elliot Watt, Charlie Webster, Jack Cooper-Love, Danilo Orsi and more.