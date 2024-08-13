League Two club in talks over deal for Coventry City midfielder

Coventry City may have started their season with defeat to Stoke City, but the Sky Blues are widely tipped to push back towards the play-off fight this season.

As poor start last time around ultimately cost them last time around so they’ll be keen to avoid that this year. A 1-0 loss to the Potters through a Lewis Baker goal doesn’t make for an ideal start though.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Nevertheless, some strong signings have been made with Jack Rudoni, Oliver Dovin, Brandon Thomas-Asante and Raphael Borges Rodrigues among the additions. Ephron Mason-Clark has also linked up with Mark Robins’ side while Luis Binks is back permanently.

Now though, reports of a potential exit from Coventry City have emerged.

Writing on X, journalist Pete O’Rourke has claimed that versatile youngster Ryan Howley is in talks over a new loan move away from the club. League Two side Swindon Town are looking to strike a deal with discussions taking place between the two clubs.

20-year-old Howley spent last season in Scotland with Dundee and could be poised for another temporary move away from the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Best for Howley?

Howley found chances fairly limited at Dundee last season, playing 14 times across all competitions.

Alongside his eight Coventry City appearances, he has made 22 outings in first-team football. Adding to that total this season would be of great value, aiding his development as he looks to come good on his potential with the Sky Blues.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

It seems unlikely that he’s going to get the desired first-team chances in Robins’ setup this campaign, so a new move loan seems to be the best option. League Two could be a good level, affording him the chance to move higher up the league or perhaps to League One if he can impress.

Time will tell how the talks pan out though, as the deal needs to be the right one for Howley.

Other loan exits?

It wouldn’t be a surprise if Howley isn’t the only one to leave Coventry City on loan before the end of the window.

22-year-old goalkeeper Cian Tyler may benefit from a spell away but that could depend on the futures of Ben Wilson or Brad Collins amid the signing of a new number one in Dovin.

Howley’s fellow midfielder Kai Andrews could be another who benefits from senior minutes, though Robins may choose to keep him under his watchful eye at only 18. Fabio Tavares may well be one to keep an eye on after the signing of a new striker in Thomas-Asante too.