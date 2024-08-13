Chesterfield assistant boss coy on chances of reuniting with familiar face

Chesterfield assistant manager Danny Webb has refused to be drawn on whether Everton goalkeeper Harry Tyrer will return this summer.

Chesterfield are back in the Football League following their promotion from the National League last season along with Bromley. They started life in League Two with a 1-1 draw at home to Swindon Town last time out.

Image courtesy of: DAVID KLEIN/REUTERS.

Tyrer, 22, spent the last campaign with the Spirerites in non-league and made 43 appearances in all competitions to help them win the title. He has now returned to Everton and is under contract at Goodison Park until June 2026.

In this latest update regarding his situation and whether he will head back to the SMH Group Stadium, Webb has said, as per a report by the Derbyshire Times: “There was contact over the summer, I think he has been used at Everton. As far as I am aware, he is part of their plans at the moment. But, keeping my cards close to my chest, there will be a few names and whether Harry is part of them or not, I will not disclose.”

Chesterfield goalkeeper latest

Chesterfield need another goalkeeper to compete with Ryan Boot. Recent trialist Jamal Blackman has rejected their offer, as per the Derbyshire Times.

Tyrer would be ideal and a move back to the Spirerites would help him get more experience. However, he currently provides back-up to Jordan Pickford at Everton and they need to decide whether to let him go or keep hold of him.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS

He has been on the books at Everton for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy ranks.

The Crosby-born man has been a regular for the Toffees at various youth levels in the past.

He made 26 competitive appearances for their Under-18’s and has since played 49 times for their Under-21’s.

As well as his stint at Chesterfield, he has also spent time away at Chester in the National League North to boost his development.

Everton will be weighing up his options and if he doesn’t return to the Spirerites, Paul Cook’s side will need to find someone else instead before the deadline later this month.

What next for Chesterfield

Chesterfield are back in action this evening with an away trip to Pride Park to face Championship side Derby County in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

They then head to Crewe Alexandra this weekend in their next league clash.