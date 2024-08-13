Charlton Athletic boss Nathan Jones shares team selection plan for Birmingham City clash

Charlton Athletic boss Nathan Jones has said he wants to put out a ‘strong’ team against Birmingham City this evening.

Charlton Athletic lock horns with their fellow League One side in the first round of the Carabao Cup at The Valley as they look to progress into the second round. The Addicks won 1-0 away at Wigan Athletic on the opening day of the new third tier season with defender Lloyd Jones scoring the winner.

Image courtesy of: ALAN WALTER/REUTERS.

The London club have the chance to rest some players and give some youngsters and those on the fringes some minutes. However, it appears their manager wants to keep their momentum going.

Speaking ahead of their clash against Birmingham City, Jones has said, as per the official club website: “We want to be strong because it’s the first three games of the season now, then we’ve got a little bit of a break. We’re going to need good energy because Birmingham are another wonderful side. We’ve got a real tough start.

“We want to treat the competition with respect. My owners will want to get a cup run, so they won’t want me to take the game lightly in any way. But we’ve got to trust the players. We’ve got to make sure that we use all the players and be in a good place moving forward.”

Charlton Athletic’s priority is the league and they will be hoping that former Luton Town, Stoke City and Southampton man Jones can get them out of the third tier and back into the Championship.

A cup run is always nice though and helps build confidence. They could also play a Premier League side further down the line if they get through.

Image courtesy of: DAVID KLEIN/REUTERS.

The Addicks have had a busy summer with Jones putting his own stamp on his squad.

They have delved into the market to bring in Gassan Ahadme, Greg Docherty, Luke Berry, Josh Edwards, Will Mannion, Alex Mitchell and Matty Godden.

Charlton Athletic have also let a few head out the exit door to pave the way for their new arrivals. Alfie May, George Dobson, Jack Payne, Terell Thomas and Lewis Ward have all departed, among others, to free up space and funds.

What next for Charlton Athletic

May is due to face his former club for Birmingham City tonight. It remains to be seen whether Chris Davies will pick him.

Following their match against the Blues, the Addicks are back in league action this weekend against Leyton Orient at home.