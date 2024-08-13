Burnley star nearing Premier League return, move expected

Burnley centre-back Dara O’Shea is expected to join Brentford as a deal moves closer, according to The Telegraph

Burnley got their season off to the perfect start as they played Luton Town in the final fixture of the first matchday of the 2024/25 Championship campaign.

The Clarets stormed to a 4-1 win against their fellow relegated side, defeating an injury-hit Hatters side.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

After goals from Josh Brownhill and Wilson Odobert had given the visitors the advantage, Tahith Chong pulled Rob Edwards’ side back into the game. However, quick-fire goals from popular Irish centre-back Dara O’Shea and full-back Vitinho ensured a comfortable win for Scott Parker and co.

Now, not even a day after his goalscoring outing at Kenilworth Road, it has been claimed that O’Shea is nearing a move away from Burnley.

The Telegraph reports that Premier League side Brentford are closing in on a deal to sign the former West Brom defender from the Clarets. A specific fee is not cited, but it will see the Clarets make a profit on the £7m they paid to sign him last summer.

O’Shea has had other Premier League interest and Celtic have been said keen, but it’s expected that he will join Thomas Frank and co.

1 of 25 Whose stadium is this? Sheffield Wednesday Sheffield United Birmingham City Watford

A deserved move?

O’Shea has already proven himself in the Championship. He starred for West Brom, ultimately earning him the move to Burnley last summer as they rose to the Premier League and the Baggies stayed down.

ADVERTISEMENT

He then stood out as one of the few shining lights for the Clarets as they struggled under Vincent Kompany. A lasting impression was made despite being part of a seriously leaky backline.

Image courtesy of: JOHN CLIFTON/REUTERS.

Amid the speculation, there was perhaps some surprise when he started against Luton Town on Monday night. As the consummate professional he has proven himself to be though, O’Shea was available and played his part in the big win.

Should a move to Brentford go through, few Burnley fans will blame O’Shea for taking the chance to return to the Premier League. He’ll go with the well wishes of the club and fans alike, despite the hope that he might stay put.

Parker’s defensive option

If O’Shea departs, it will be interesting to see if Parker puts faith in another member of the Burnley squad or if a replacement is sought.

There’s definitely enough centre-backs to cover for his absence, but it remains to be seen whether the boss sees them as suitable replacements for his place in the XI.

A partnership of O’Shea and Maxime Esteve was preferred for Monday night. Luke McNally was on the bench but all of Jordan Beyer, Ameen Al-Dakhil, Hjalmar Ekdal, Hannes Delcroix and CJ Egan-Riley are also on the books.