Blackburn Rovers boss shares injury latest ahead of Stockport County trip

Blackburn Rovers boss John Eustace has said Zak Gilsenan and Harry Leonard are making ‘good progress’ on their respective road to recoveries.

Blackburn Rovers are without the pair at the moment after they both picked up injuries during pre-season. The Lancashire outfit won 4-2 at home to Derby County to kick-start the 2024/25 Championship campaign.

Tyrhys Dolan, Andi Weimann, Sammie Szmodics and Yuki Ohashi scored for them against the Rams. They are back in action this evening with an away trip to Edgeley Park to face League Two champions Stockport County in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Speaking ahead of the game, Eustace shared this injury update, as per the official club website: “Zak’s still six or seven weeks away, Harry’s about four or five weeks away. They’re making good progress but, unfortunately, got injured at the wrong time and it’s really frustrating for them and us.

“When they come back into the group, they’ll still have an opportunity to impress. They’re both exciting players and I want to see them here and for them to continue growing with the club.”

Gilsenan, 21, will give Blackburn Rovers another option in the middle of the park when he returns to full fitness.

The Australia-born man moved to Ewood Park in 2019 after spells at Perth Glory, Barcelona and Liverpool.

He has since made five first-team appearances and has chipped in with two goals from midfield.

As for Leonard, the Rochdale-born man will provide Eustace with something different in attack when he is back.

The 20-year-old has risen up through the academy ranks at Blackburn Rovers and has been a regular for them at various different youth levels.

He broke into the senior picture in 2023 and has played 26 times so far, chipping in with four goals.

Leonard has never been loaned out by Rovers and will be itching to return.

What next for Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn Rovers were too close to the drop zone for comfort last term and will hope to compete higher up the table this time around.

They have started well against Derby County and will be eager to build on that result with another positive performance away at Norwich City this weekend.

In the meantime though, they have a cup clash to get through against Stockport County. The Hatters won their first match in the third tier 2-0 at home to Cambridge United.