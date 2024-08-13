Opinion: Big Birmingham City sale should see Blues make bold striker bid

Birmingham City have been making a splash in the transfer market this summer despite their relegation from the Championship.

Birmingham City are intent on returning to the Championship at the first time of asking. Under the lead of Chris Davies, nothing less than the League One title will be the aim given just how much they’ve spent.

Statement moves for the likes of Christoph Klarer, Willum Thor Willumsson, Emil Hansson, Marc Leonard, Alfie May have led to a level of spending never seen before in the third-tier.

However, they might not be done yet.

Speculation may have quietened a bit in recent times, but Birmingham City have been pursuing a reunion deal with Fulham striker Jay Stansfield. Both a permanent and loan deal have been floated, but much of the noise has been about bringing the English prospect back to the club for good.

As expected, there’s been big Championship interest with Stoke City the latest linked.

But, amid a big new development at St. Andrew’s, the Blues might just be able to make their assault.

A big sale made

Perhaps as expected, Jordan James has left Birmingham City. Many may have felt he would have earned a move regardless of how last season ended, but following relegation, he’s moved to the top tier of French football with Stade Rennais.

It marks a rare cash influx for the Blues, who haven’t actually cashed in on many major assets. Those who have left the club have either done so on the cheap or on free transfers at the end of their contracts.

That is what makes their high level of spending even more eye-watering. The fact they’ve not slowed down suggests there’s more where that came from too.

However, with things going a little bit quiet on the Stansfield front, the sale of James should mean Birmingham City have the financial means to make their move to bring the striker back to the club on a permanent basis.

There’s no hiding it would be a highly ambitious move, and it could be tough persuading a starlet on the up to drop down to League One. But, the Blues should definitely have the capacity to make their swoop and at least attempt to strike a deal with Fulham for the highly rated young striker.

A scary prospect

Stansfield has only spent one year in League One in his career. He spent his maiden senior campaign with Exeter City, managing an impressive nine goals and seven assists in 36 games while showing off his fantastic all-round game with the Grecians.

The fact he has managed the step up to the Championship since then and development further means a third-tier return would be a scary prospect for rival sides.

Having him and talisman Alfie May to call upon is a serious strength for Birmingham City. Veteran Lukas Jutkiewicz is sure to be a handful as well.

Few would argue another Championship season would be ideal for Stansfield to continue his upward trajectory. His abilities warrant it and it makes sense for both him and Fulham.

However, the Birmingham City riches coming into play could change things. Yes, it’s a step back, but the financial power and ambitions of the club and clear connection between Stansfield and the fan base means it’s a feasible deal, despite the higher league competition and fee involved.

Time will tell just how the saga pans out, but the James sale could just green light the big move.