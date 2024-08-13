Mansfield Town boss shares update on Barnsley attacker target

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough has said Barnsley target Davis Keillor-Dunn won’t be sold unless his valuation is met.

Mansfield Town’s attacker has been linked with a move to fellow League One side Barnsley between now and the end of the transfer window. The Barnsley Chronicle have confirmed that he is a player of interest to the Tykes this summer.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

Keillor-Dunn, 26, is under contract with the Stags until June 2025 so his long-term future at Field Mill is up in the air. He helped them gain promotion from League Two last season along with Stockport County, Wrexham and Crawley Town.

In this latest update regarding his situation, Clough has said, as per a report by The Chad: “There has been a bit of interest in him but until someone meets a valuation that we think is fair then he won’t be going anyway. If someone meets the club’s valuation then it’s time to talk.”

Mansfield Town risk losing Keillor-Dunn next year for free if they don’t cash in on him now or in January, assuming he doesn’t pen an extension anytime soon.

Barnsley lost Devante Cole when his contract expired at the end of the last campaign and could see him as an ideal replacement.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

Keillor-Dunn joined the Stags in January 2023 and has since become one of their most prized assets.

He has scored 28 goals for them in 70 games in all competitions, 22 of which came last term to help them go up from the fourth tier.

Prior to his switch to his current club, the Sunderland-born man had spells at Newcastle United, Sunderland, Gateshead and Chesterfield as a youngster before moving up to Scotland with Ross County in 2017. He then spent two years with the Staggies before returning to England with stints at Wrexham, Oldham Athletic and Burton Albion.

It would be a blow for Mansfield Town to lose him before the deadline later this month, especially to a team in the same league.

What next?

The Stags began life in their new league with an impressive 2-1 away win at Barnsley last Friday.

It remains to be seen whether Keillor-Dunn will still be with them come September. In the meantime though, Clough has insisted he won’t be going anywhere if the Tykes or anyone else don’t match his price tag.

Mansfield Town face an away trip to Bolton Wanderers in the Carabao Cup this evening, whilst Barnsley head to Wigan Athletic.