EFL clubs targeting 25-year-old midfielder released by Barnsley in 2022

Barnsley let go of Romal Palmer two years ago and now, reporter Pete O’Rourke states he’s subject of interest from EFL clubs.

Barnsley had Palmer on the books from a young age, bringing him in from the Manchester City academy and into their own youth ranks in early 2016.

He would make his way through the setup at Oakwell and into first-team football following a half-season spell in non-league with Darlington.

While not quite hitting the heights hoped of him at Oakwell, Palmer would go on to play 77 times for the Tykes’ first-team. 70 of those outings came in the Championship, but he headed for pastures new when his deal ran out in 2022.

Now, two years later, it is claimed Palmer is wanted back in the EFL.

Writing on X, reporter Pete O’Rourke claims that the former Barnsley midfielder is drawing admiring glances from a number of unnamed Football League sides with a potential summer move on the cards.

A number of EFL clubs are eyeing a move for former Barnsley midfielder Romal Palmer following his impressive form at Irish club St Pat’s.

The 25-year-old, who can leave on a free transfer before 28th August, is in talks with several interested parties.

Palmer is currently on loan from Turkish second-tier side Goztepe in Ireland with Stt. Pat’s. He’s been working his way back to full fitness there after a spell out injured and looks to have made a good impression.

He’s free to transfer for nothing before August 30th, so it would be a low cost and low risk move.

Back to the EFL?

Palmer has been overseas in Turkey since leaving Barnsley.

He joined Goztepe and has played 34 times for them overall, chipping in with three goals and three assists. His move to the Republic of Ireland earlier this year has given the former Manchester City prospect the chance to get his fitness up and it looks to have been a beneficial stay.

It might just earn him a return to the EFL, two years after moving on from Oakwell.

It seems highly unlikely that he’ll get a move back to the Championship, where he has played most of his football. However, he could prove to be a solid coup for a League One or League Two side with his pedigree at a higher level sure to be valuable.

On a free transfer, it’s a move a host of clubs seem to think is worth making too.

Meanwhile at Oakwell…

Back at Palmer’s former club Barnsley, they’re going again in their bid to return to the Championship.

Play-off heartbreak in back-to-back seasons has left the Tykes desperate for a rise from League One this time around. Darrell Clarke is the latest boss to be challenged at the helm as he lands a deserved shot with a club further up the division.

Their start to the season was far from ideal though, losing 2-1 to newly promoted Mansfield Town.