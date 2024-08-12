Wrexham hold discussions over move for Championship man

Wrexham are in discussions with the Championship man as they look to try and lure him to the Racecourse Ground before the end of the transfer window. They began life in League One with a 3-2 home win over Wycombe Wanderers over the weekend after goals by Max Cleworth, Jack Marriott and Steven Fletcher.

Smith, 32, came off the bench for Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday afternoon and scored as they battered Plymouth Argyle 4-0 at Hillsborough. However, his long-term future in South Yorkshire remains up in the air between now and the deadline later this month.

According to The Star, the Red Dragons are interested in landing him and have been in negotiations over a potential transfer. However, they aren’t the only potential suitor though and could face competition for his signature from some unnamed other teams.

Wrexham eye striker swoop

Wrexham could see Smith as someone to give them more firepower at the top end of the pitch.

They are already well stocked-up with options in that department with the likes of Marriott, Fletcher, Paul Mullin and Sam Dalby.

Smith would inject more experience into their ranks though and another player to call upon in games.

The North East-born man has played for the likes of Charlton Athletic, Swindon Town and Portsmouth in the past and has made just under 550 appearances in his career to date.

Rotherham United signed him in 2017 and he went on to become a decent servant to the Yorkshire outfit. He fired 61 goals in 210 games for the Millers in all competitions and helped them gain promotion to the Championship twice during his time under Paul Warne.

Sheffield Wednesday landed him in 2022 and he has since found the net on 26 occasions in 86 outings.

His chances of getting regular game time with the Owls may well be small though this term and an exit isn’t beyond the realms of possibility.

His contract expires in June 2025 meaning they risk losing him for free next years if they don’t cash in on him now or in January, assuming he isn’t handed an extension anytime soon.

What next for Wrexham target?

Cutting ties with Smith would free up space and funds in the Owls’ ranks to bring in more players under Danny Rohl.

He would be a decent signing for Wrexham if they were able to get him as he knows where the back of the net is in their league.