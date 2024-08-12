‘Just have the edge’ – Wigan Athletic vs Barnsley prediction: The72

Wigan Athletic host Barnsley in the first round of the Carabao Cup in an all-League One clash at The Brick Community Stadium.

Wigan Athletic know a thing or two about cup glory after defying the odds back in 2013 to beat Manchester City at Wembley to win the FA Cup. They head into their upcoming game on the back of their 1-0 home loss to Wigan Athletic on the opening day of the new season.

Shaun Maloney’s side will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing loss to the Addicks with a positive result against Barnsley. They have delved into the transfer market to bring in the likes of Calvin Ramsay, Luke Chambers, Tyrese Francois and Joe Hugill over recent times to bolster their ranks, among others.

Image courtesy of: CARL RECINE/REUTERS.

Barnsley were also beaten last Friday by Mansfield Town. The Tykes have made the play-offs in both of the last two campaigns but haven’t been able to get over the line and promoted in either.

They have turned to former Port Vale and Cheltenham Town boss Darrell Clarke this summer as their new manager and will be hoping he can get them back to the Championship. He has snapped up players such as Conor Hourihane, Marc Roberts and Gabriel Slonina.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Wigan Athletic will be disappointed that they were beaten at home by Charlton Athletic and bouncing back with a win over Barnsley in the Carabao Cup would be a confidence booster.

“The Latics are a young side and won’t want to get into a habit of losing. Shaun Maloney has done a great job in steading the ship over recent seasons and has the chance to bring in more quality before the deadline later this month.

“Barnsley’s main focus will be on the league and this trip to the North West is a chance for them to give some players some minutes. I think the Tykes will just have the edge in this one.

“They have experience with players like Conor Hourihane and Marc Roberts and that should get them into the second round.”

James Ray

“Neither of these sides got off to the start they will have hoped for in League One, so they’ll be out for improvements in this one.

“Going 2-0 down to a newly-promoted side within 18 minutes is far from how Darrell Clarke would have dreamed up the first game of his Barnsley tenure. However, he’s a great leader and a good manager, so he’ll be determined to drive a response out of his side.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

“The same goes for Wigan Athletic, although they were up against a tougher opponent in Charlton Athletic.

“It makes this a tough one to call, as the best is yet to come from both sides. However, I think I just give the hosts the edge here, though it could go all the way to penalties.”