Tottenham Hotspur prospect wanted by Championship and League One clubs

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Tyrese Hall is attracting interest from Championship and League One clubs this summer, according to Darren Witcoop on X

The teenager is apparently a man in-demand in the Football League between now and the end of the window. Tottenham Hotspur have a big decision to make on what to do with him ahead of the deadline later this month.

Hall, 18, is being tipped for a bright future in the game and is under contract with Ange Posecoglou’s side until June 2029. He operates as a central midfielder but can play higher up the pitch in an attacking midfielder role if needed.

According to Witcoop on X, the player is ‘expected’ to head out the exit door at the Tottenham Hotspur Community Stadium in the near future to get some experience under his belt but his next destination remains unknown at this stage. There are ‘several’ second and third tier teams in the frame for his signature.

Tottenham Hotspur man wanted in the EFL

Hall has been on the books at Spurs for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy ranks.

He has been a regular for the London outfit at various different youth levels over recent years.

The Londoner made 41 competitive appearances for their Under-18’s side and scored 10 goals, as well as picking up seven assists.

Hall has more recently stepped up into the Under-21’s team and has featured on 14 occasions at that level, finding the net twice.

He would benefit now from getting some senior game time as he is yet to play for Ange Postecoglou’s side.

His pathway into their first-team is blocked by the abundance of top quality options that they have at their disposal in his position.

Hall was handed an extension by Spurs in May, having initially penned his first professional deal back in 2022.

What next for Tottenham Hotspur youngster?

A temporary exit may well be on the cards as he looks to boost his development, as opposed to continuing with development football.

He could be a shrewd addition for someone in the Championship or League One needing reinforcements in the middle of the park. The identity of his suitors are yet to be known at this stage though.

The new campaign is now under way for clubs in the Football League and they have until late August to conclude any final bits of incoming or outgoing business.