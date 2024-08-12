Swansea City battling two clubs in pursuit of Premier League attacker

Swansea City are in talks to land Liverpool winger Kaide Gordon on loan and are battling two other teams for his signature, according to a report by WalesOnline

Swansea City are keen on luring the youngster to Wales this summer on a temporary basis to boost their attacking options. They were beaten 1-0 away at Middlesbrough on the opening day after Emmanuel Latte-Lath’s first-half penalty at the Riverside Stadium.

Image courtesy of: REBECCA NADEN/REUTERS.

Gordon, 19, has had his injury problems over recent times and would benefit from an exit away from Anfield to help him get some games under his belt. The prospect has represented England at Under-16, Under-18 and Under-20 level so far in his career.

In this latest update regarding his situation, WalesOnline report the Swans are in discussions with him regarding a move in this transfer window. They have until the deadline later this month to get him in amid competition from two unnamed other suitors.

Swansea City could see Gordon as someone to give them something different on the wing.

He needs regular football at this stage of his career after his injury issues and the Swansea.com Stadium could be the ideal home for him.

Image courtesy of: ADAM HOLT/REUTERS.

The Burton-born man would get minutes with the Welsh outfit and they would provide him with a platform to show what he can do.

Gordon rose up through the academy ranks at Derby County and was a regular for the Championship club at various different youth levels.

He went on to play once for their senior team before Liverpool lured him to Merseyside back in 2021.

The teenager has since featured for the Reds on seven occasions, chipping in with a single goal, and all his appearances came under their former manager Jurgen Klopp.

What next?

A switch to Swansea City could be on the horizon for Gordon on loan if they are able to bat away interest from elsewhere to get him.

Luke Williams’ side will be disappointed after losing away at Middlesbrough but have the chance to bring in some more faces over the next couple of weeks.

They are back in action on Tuesday night with a home clash against Gillingham of League Two in the Carabao Cup and that is a chance for them to freshen up their side.

Swansea City then host Preston North End this weekend as they look to get their first win.