Sunderland target loan deal for Tottenham Hotspur prospect

Sunderland are continuing their new striker hunt as they turn to Tottenham Hotspur youngster Dane Scarlett, according to Sports Illustrated

Sunderland had a very disappointing second half of last season as they dropped from play-offs at Christmas to a 16th place finish.

One of the main frustrations for Sunderland fans has been the lack of first team striker. Since losing Ross Stewart, initially to injury before then leaving for Southampton, the Black Cats have struggled up front.

Image courtesy of: JOHN CLIFTON/REUTERS.

A deal for SM Caen forward Alexandre Mendy appears to have fallen through, so Sunderland have been forced to look elsewhere.

Now, according to Sports Illustrated, Tottenham striker Dane Scarlett is of ‘significant interest’ to Regis Le Bris’ men, who wish to take him on loan for the season. They also go on to say that Scarlett would come in to compliment a more senior centre-forward.

Fellow Spurs man Will Lankshear has also been of interest to the Black Cats, but Scarlett appears to be their preference.

During the Kyril Louis-Dreyfus era, Sunderland have done business with Spurs before. Dennis Cirkin and Jack Clarke came from White Hart Lane, and both have turned out to be an enormous success at the Stadium of Light.

1 of 25 Whose stadium is this? Sheffield Wednesday Sheffield United Birmingham City Watford

Highly rated Scarlett

Scarlett has had two loan spells over the last two seasons. He spent the 2022/23 season at Portsmouth, making 36 appearances and scoring four goals. While his goal return was poor for Pompey, he did impress with his all-round game.

ADVERTISEMENT

He then spent the first half of last term at Ipswich Town, making 12 appearances before going back to Spurs.

Image courtesy of: RADOVAN STOKLASA/REUTERS.

While his loan spells have not exactly been inspiring, Sunderland target Scarlett comes very highly rated. At just 17, Jose Mourinho said that he ‘is going to be phenomenal’.

Still only 20, Scarlett has a long future in the game and should he join, he will hope a spell at the Stadium of Light will kick-start his professional career.

Would he fit into Le Bris’ side?

Sunderland started the season with a 2-0 win away to Cardiff City.

Le Bris started young Eliezer Mayenda up front, whom he has favoured through pre-season. However, the goals came through Luke O’Nien and Jack Clarke.

Mayenda had a decent game and is clearly a good prospect, but it is evident that he needs help. The Spaniard has failed to find the net in a competitive game since signing from Sochaux last summer.

Enter Scarlett, who is fairly mobile so would fit in Le Bris’ pressing style, and Sunderland create a lot of chances that natural strikers like the Spurs prospect live and breathe on.

The England youth International could be a very astute loan signing for the Black Cats. However, a more experienced forward for he and Mayenda to learn from should still be a priority.