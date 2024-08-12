Stoke City begin negotiations for Hull City target from the Premier League

Stoke City are in the hunt for more signings between now and the end of the transfer window. They won their opening day clash 1-0 over the weekend against Coventry City at home courtesy of midfielder Lewis Baker’s late winner.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

Stansfield, 21, is under contract at Fulham under June 2027 meaning they are under no pressure to sell him over the coming weeks and can wait for the right offer to come for his services. His long-term future at Craven Cottage is up in the air though as they prepare for the upcoming Premier League season under Marco Silva.

In this latest update regarding the player’s situation, Football Insider claim the Potters are keen to lure him to the Bet365 Stadium before the deadline. The report claims Birmingham City have ‘cooled’ their interest, whilst HullLive have reported that Hull City want him.

Stoke City could see Stansfield as someone to bolster their attacking department and landing him would be a big statement of intent.

He spent the last campaign on loan at Birmingham City to get some experience under his belt and went on to score 13 goals in 47 games in all competitions, 12 of which came in the league. Despite the Blues’ relegation to League One along with Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town, he still impressed during his time in the Midlands.

Image courtesy of: CARL RECINE/REUTERS.

The youngster rose up through the academy ranks at Exeter City and was a regular for the Grecians at various different youth levels before he was snapped up by Fulham.

Stansfield has since played eight times for the Cottagers’ first-team and has chipped in with a single goal.

Prior to his spell at Birmingham City, he had a temporary stint back at Exeter City to boost his development and found the net on nine occasions in 39 outings.

His chances of breaking into Fulham’s starting XI in the top flight are slim due to the senior options that they have at their disposal in his position. Therefore, an exit could be on the cards.

Where next for Stoke City target?

A move to Stoke City would give Stansfield the chance to get regular game time and build on his Birmingham City exploits.

There are other teams mentioned though, such as Hull City, so the Potters would need to see off competition from elsewhere to get him.