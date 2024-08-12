Stoke City have shown interest in Reading man this summer

Stoke City have reportedly looked into a potential deal for the League One ace this summer. They won 1-0 in their opening day clash of the new Championship season at home to Coventry City after midfielder Lewis Baker’s late winner.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Azeez, 23, has been on the books at Reading since 2019 and has become a key player for them over the past few years. He has made 88 appearances in all competitions to date and has chipped in with 11 goals, nine of which came in the last campaign.

According to RDG.Today, the Potters have eyed a swoop for him over recent times along with league rivals Plymouth Argyle and Millwall. The report suggests the player was left out of the Royals’ trip to Birmingham City due to an injury.

Stoke City have considered winger

Stoke City may have identified Azeez as someone to bolster their attacking department and give them more competition and depth going forward.

He would be a shrewd addition for the Staffordshire outfit if they were to firm up their interest with an official bid.

Azeez is young, has potential to develop down the line and has already played a decent amount of games in his career to date.

The attacker started out in non-league with spells at Northwood and Wealdstone before Reading landed him.

He was loaned out to Bracknell Town to get some experience under his belt early on after joining the Royals.

Azeez impressed last term under Ruben Sellas and saw his contract extended by 12 months recently.

Reading risk losing him for free next year if they don’t cash in on him now or in July, assuming he doesn’t pen an extension.

What next for Reading man?

Time will tell whether Stoke City make a bid, with Plymouth Argyle and Millwall also mentioned as possible suitors.

The Potters have made an impressive start to the 2024/25 campaign with a win over a strong Coventry City team.

Steven Schumacher’s side will be looking to carry some momentum into their upcoming matches now.

They face an away trip to Carlisle United of League Two on Tuesday night in the first round of the Carabao Cup and that could be a change to freshen up their side.

The Potters then head to Vicarage Road on Saturday to lock horns with Watford. The Hornets won 3-2 away at Millwall last time out.