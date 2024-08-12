Premier League club named as admirers of Stoke City star

Stoke City quickly saw Korean prospect Bae Jun-ho become a favourite in Staffordshire last season.

He only signed from Daejeon Hana Citizien in his native at the end of August, but the 20-year-old has become one of the Potters’ standout players and one of the Championship’s brightest talents. His success was recognised with the club’s Player of the Season title earlier this summer.

Jun-ho managed two goals and five assists in 38 Championship games as Steven Schumacher’s side climbed away from the relegation zone.

Image courtesy of: JOHN SIBLEY/REUTERS.

Such success in a highly competitive league at a young age has seen the Stoke City attacking midfielder draw admiring glances from elsewhere. Now, claims of further interest have emerged.

Writing on X, reporter Fraser Fletcher stated that Jun-ho has caught the eye of Premier League side Fulham.

Little else is said on the Cottagers’ admiration of Jun-ho at this stage, but Stoke City will certainly be keen to hold onto a player who has quickly become their prized asset.

The South Korea international is under contract with the Potters until the summer of 2027, so there’s no pressure to cash in.

ADVERTISEMENT

1 of 25 Whose stadium is this? Sheffield Wednesday Sheffield United Birmingham City Watford

Holding onto Bae Jun-ho

Stoke City saw their versatile attacking midfielder develop well as last season went on. Be it in behind the striker in his favoured role or out on the wing, Jun-ho impacted games regularly and often looked like a bright spark in tough moments for the club.

Keeping him long-term and developing could be seriously fruitful for the club. A deal to sell the prospect now would likely raise some big funds, but if he can kick on further over this season, Jun-ho could be worth an awful lot more further down the line.

It’s more than just keeping a financial asset though.

Jun-ho is a highly popular player amongst supporters and would be a tough one to replace in the final few weeks of the transfer window. As such, the Potters should be resisting interest from clubs like Fulham to keep him at the Bet365 Stadium.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

More business to do

It seems likely that there’s both incomings and outgoings at Stoke City over the rest of the window.

The Potters will be keen to get their final bits of business over the line sooner rather than later to avoid a late scramble for additions. Schumacher’s squad looks pretty well-stocked though, so it seems likely to be a case of juggling ins and outs.

Viktor Johansson, Ben Gibson, Eric-Junior Bocat, Wiktor Gromek, Lewis Koumas (loan) and Sam Gallagher have all joined so far.

Further additions are lined up and it will be hoped there’s some more new faces to welcome sooner rather than later.