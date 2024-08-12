‘Capable of a shock’ – Stockport County vs Blackburn Rovers prediction: The72

Blackburn Rovers travel to Stockport County on Tuesday evening as the Carabao Cup gets underway for the 2024/25 campaign.

Blackburn Rovers had an excellent start to their Championship campaign having secured a 4-2 win over Derby County at Ewood Park on Friday night.

John Eustace’s men were clinical in front of goal and overcame a period of dominance from their visitors in the second half to turn the game on its head and race away with the lead.

Tyrhys Dolan struck the opener for Blackburn prior to Curtis Nelson’s equaliser, though a triple substitution proved key with Andi Weimann, Sammie Szmodics and Yuki Ohashi all coming off the bench to score before Kane Wilson glanced home a consolation goal for the Rams.

Stockport County, on the other hand, marked their return to League One in winning ways on Saturday afternoon after beating Cambridge United 2-0 on home soil.

The newly promoted outfit appeared comfortable for the majority of their season opener, creating double the chances of their visitors and claiming all three points through Louie Barry and Kyle Wootton efforts in either half.

Dave Challinor’s men will be pleased with the start they have made, though will have to up their level once more in their next outing if they are to progress to the next round of the cup.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Jacob Hackett

“Blackburn Rovers have been tipped to struggle this season, but their opening day display will have temporarily halted any nerves.

“Scoring four goals to kick-start their campaign will have injected a big boost of confidence and they will now head to Edgeley Park hopeful of progressing to the next round.

“Stockport County are a tough nut to crack on home soil, however, and will feel capable of knocking the second tier outfit out of the competition.

“I can see this being a pretty tight encounter in truth. Both managers may decide to tweak their sides and this tie may well head to penalties. I am edging towards a score draw with a shootout to decide who progresses.

“At that point, it’s a lottery, but Blackburn Rovers should see their higher league quality shine through.”

James Ray

“Blackburn Rovers have had some entertaining games against lower league sides in cup competitions in recent years, and Stockport County should provide another decent test for the Championship side here.

“The Hatters boast some really impressive attacking players, but Rovers are a tougher side under John Eustace and I think they’ll have enough to keep them at bay.

“This should be a good game, but I’ll be going for an away win. I’ll say this ends 3-1 to Blackburn.

“Don’t write off Stockport though, as they’re definitely a side capable of a shock.”