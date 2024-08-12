‘Bit of needle here’ – Sheffield United vs Wrexham prediction: The72

Sheffield United host Wrexham in the first round of the EFL Cup on Tuesday night after both sides started their seasons with a win.

Sheffield United got their campaign off to the perfect start as they defeated Preston North End away from home on Friday night.

The Blades travelled west to Deepdale and would return to Yorkshire with all three points. A deflected Oliver Arblaster strike opened the scoring before Gustavo Hamer lobbed Freddie Woodman from range following a poor throw from the Preston ‘keeper.

The victory sent a message to the Blades’ Championship rivals, who have built a strong squad despite a summer of uncertainty. Harrison Burrows and Kieffer Moore are among the eye-catching permanent additions.

Meanwhile, a league below in League One, Wrexham managed a perfect start of their own.

Phil Parkinson’s side had to contend with the visit of a tricky Wycombe Wanderers side. The Red Dragons started well to go 2-0 up within half an hour, but the Chairboys dragged themselves back into it. Ultimately though, the hosts ran out 3-2 winners with Steven Fletcher’s goal providing decisive.

Now though, the North Welsh outfit make the trip to Bramall Lane to face a Championship side. It will be a good test for Parkinson and co, who are targeting another promotion.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“For those who can’t remember when these two met in the FA Cup in 2023, there’s going to be a bit of needle here. Wrexham took Sheffield United to a fourth round replay and things boiled over a bit, especially in the second leg.

“As such, both sides will be determined to get the win. But, one will leave disappointed, and it may be the visitors.

“The Blades have a seriously strong squad, and while there is some extra depth needed, they should have more than enough to dispatch of a side in the league below them.

‘With that said, I’ll go for a 3-1 home win. It should be competitive, but fairly comfortable for the hosts.”

Harry Mail

“Sheffield United should be too strong for Wrexham if they put a decent team out. The Blades have had a strong transfer window to date and started the new season well with their 2-0 away win at Preston North End.

“As for the visitors, they also got off to a winning start in League One as they beat Wycombe Wanderers. They will be in for a tough test at Bramall Lane against a team who are eyeing an immediate return to the Premier League.

“Wrexham could end up causing one or two problems here, especially if Chris Wilder decides to rest some of his best players. However, in the end, I fancy the hosts to get the done job.”