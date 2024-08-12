sheffield united, Sheffield United emerge as frontrunners in chase for 23-year-old Premier League ace

Sheffield United emerge as frontrunners in chase for 23-year-old Premier League ace

12 August 2024
2 minute read

Sheffield United are the favourites to sign Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Carl Rushworth, reporter Alan Nixon has revealed.

Sheffield United got their campaign off to the perfect start on Friday night, travelling to Deepdale and emerging 2-0 victors against Ryan Lowe’s Preston North End.

A deflected strike from Ollie Arblaster opened the scoring before Gustavo Hamer capitalised on a poor throw from Freddie Woodman, dinking beyond the ‘keeper to wrap up the three points for the Blades.

sheffield united, Sheffield United emerge as frontrunners in chase for 23-year-old Premier League ace
Image courtesy: MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS.

It marked an ideal beginning to their season, with promotion the aim for Chris Wilder and co.

The starting XI was a strong one but one gap that remains is in goal. Ivo Grbic has failed to convince since joining Sheffield United in the winter, so it was Adam Davies that started and kept a clean sheet on Friday night.

Plenty of ‘keepers have been linked with the Blades and now, fresh claims have emerged regarding the no. 1 pursuit.

Writing on his Patreon, reporter Alan Nixon has said that Sheffield United are the favourites to sign Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Carl Rushworth. The Seagulls are being careful over the 23-year-old’s next loan destination, with a promotion-chasing club the preference.

The loan will cost £1m, but a £1m promotion bonus is wanted.

ADVERTISEMENT
1 of 25
sheffield united, Sheffield United emerge as frontrunners in chase for 23-year-old Premier League ace

Whose stadium is this?

Rushworth’s next loan?

With Brighton not yet seeing Rushworth as a part of their starting XI and the desire there for him to be playing regularly, a move to a club around the top end of the Championship seems ideal for his development.

He’s been on a steady rise through the leagues over recent seasons, gathering experience at Worthing and in the Brighton youth setup before a first EFL stint with Walsall in the 2021/22 season.

walsall
Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

The following campaign was spent a level higher with League One side Lincoln City, and his performances with the Imps warranted a move to the Championship for the 2023/24 season.

He was a mainstay for the Swans, managing 10 clean sheets in 46 games behind a fairly leaky backline.

A move to the Championship with Sheffield United would mark the first time in a while Rushworth hasn’t made a step up in level, but Premier League opportunities may be a little early. As such, a top second-tier loan should be perfect.

The only position to bolster?

The Sheffield United ranks are starting to bulk out a bit after a whole host of summer exits.

It means there shouldn’t be too much business to do once a goalkeeper is signed, though further departures later in the window may well change that with some star players deserving of moves to a higher level.

Another body in the middle of the park may not go amiss and some may put a case forward for a striker signing, although four including youngster Louie Marsh may be enough if Wilder is going to persist with just the one up top.

Sheffield United target ambitious loan deal for 35-cap international
Author
James Ray
James Ray is The72's Editor in Chief and has written for the site since 2018. Based in Northamptonshire, he graduated from the University of Lincoln with a degree in Sports Business Management and has featured on talkSPORT. For contact, please email james@the72.co.uk or reach out on Twitter (@_jamesrray).
Previous Article
preston north end boss ryan lowe

Preston North End close in on new attacker signing

byHarry Mail
12 August 2024
2 minute read
Next Article
Wrexham, Wrexham hold discussions over move for Championship man

Wrexham hold discussions over move for Championship man

byHarry Mail
12 August 2024
2 minute read
Related Posts