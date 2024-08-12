Opinion: QPR can bolster key area with Blackburn Rovers swoop amid new development

QPR will be looking to close out their summer transfer window in strong fashion with a few more signings required.

QPR have made some solid additions to the ranks in recent months.

Paul Nardi has come in as the new number one while defenders Liam Morrison and Hevertton have also signed. In midfield, long-term target Jonathan Varane has been snapped up by Sporting Gijon and a new striker has joined in the form of Zan Celar.

Image courtesy of: MOLLY DARLINGTON/REUTERS.

Further additions are set to follow too. It has been said that Karamoko Dembele is poised to join the R’s in a high-profile move from Stade Brestois and Japanese winger Koki Saito could be about to follow.

However, one area of Marti Cifuentes’ squad that could do with some added depth is midfield.

And, one player whose situation should put QPR on red alert is Blackburn Rovers man John Buckley…

What is the latest on Buckley?

Buckley has been back at Blackburn Rovers since January, when he was recalled from his Sheffield Wednesday loan. He found minutes under John Eustace in the early games following his return but dropped oout the starting XI towards the end of the campaign.

That looks to have continued in the new season with Buckley an unused substitute in the opening day win over newly-promoted Derby County.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Reports from Alan Nixon have followed, stating on his Patreon that Rovers could let him go this summer. A permanent deal is their preference, and the developments should have put QPR on notice.

Buckley is a highly rated midfield talent who has found some real joy at Championship level at his best. He has 137 second-tier appearances to his name and has played 141 times for Rovers overall, chipping in with nine goals and 13 assists along the way.

He mainly operates as a central midfielder but can play in more advanced or deep positions if required.

Valuable depth

QPR have four natural central midfielders on their books as it stands.

New signing Varane has come in to bolster the ranks alongside Sam Field, Jack Colback and Elijah Dixon-Bonner. It means they’ve got solid cover and competition, but perhaps one more wouldn’t go amiss for Cifuentes and co.

Colback turns 35 in October and Dixon-Bonner is yet to really lock down a place in the side. Field signed a new deal earlier this year though, while Varane has only just come through the door of course.

With Buckley seemingly available in the right deal, he could be a great addition for QPR. He needs a chance to remind everyone just what he’s capable of, and Cifuentes could offer him the opportunity to do just that with some extra depth required in the middle.

Buckley can offer his services in a number of midfield roles and he still has the best years of his career ahead of him. Perhaps a loan or loan-to-buy deal would be perfect for the R’s, though if others come in for a permanent swoop up front, that could give them an advantage amid Blackburn Rovers’ preference.