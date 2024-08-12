‘Another poor result ‘ – Preston North End vs Sunderland prediction: The72

Sunderland make the journey to Championship rivals Preston North End on Tuesday night as the EFL Cup gets underway.

Sunderland travel west to Lancashire to face a Preston North End side who endured a tough start to their 2024/25 campaign on Friday night.

The Lilywhites were dealt a tough task with a game against Sheffield United on the opening day. However, Ryan Lowe would have been hoping his side could give a better account of themselves on home turf.

The visitors ran out 2-0 winners, with Freddie Woodman’s error for the Gustavo Hamer goal encapsulating a poor night at the office for North End.

As for Sunderland, they made an ideal start to the Regis Le Bris era with a win away at Cardiff City. The fans were rewarded for the long trip to South Wales as they ran out 2-0 victors.

The Black Cats went ahead in the first half through defender Luke O’Nien. Cardiff had their chances and the lion’s share of possession, but a trademark Jack Clarke goal late on secured the three points for Le Bris and co.

The focus now turns to the cup, where both will be keen to improve on last season.

Preston North End were beaten on penalties by League Two opponents Salford City in the first round and Sunderland met the same fate against Crewe Alexandra.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“It was a bad outing for Preston on their opening day. Sheffield United will be a tough opponent for many sides this season, but it really wasn’t a great showing from Ryan Lowe’s side.

“And, with Sunderland starting well, I fear it could be another poor result for the hosts.

“The Black Cats might not have controlled possession against Cardiff City in their first game but they’ve played some good stuff under Le Bris. And, as long as Jack Clarke is in the side, they don’t have to worry too much about their ongoing absence of a clear starting striker as their pursuit of Alexandre Mendy – or any number nine for that matter – drags on.

“Le Bris may take this chance to give minutes to some players who are further down the pecking order, but I still feel confident of their chances. I don’t think this result will help the mood at Deepdale at all.”

Harry Mail

“Preston were underwhelming against Sheffield United and just seem to be lacking real quality in their ranks.

“I can see another disappointing game coming up for the Lilywhites. I think they need to bring in a few more players before the deadline if they want to really challenge this season.

“Sunderland picked up an impressive win away at Cardiff City on the opening day and will be in confident mood. Although they could make some changes for their trip to Deepdale, I fancy them to get a result in Lancashire.

“It may end up being a close game but in the end the Black Cats should get the job done.”