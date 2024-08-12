Shock development emerges over Ryan Lowe’s position at Preston North End

Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has left the club after just one game this season, the Championship side have confirmed

Preston North End saw their campaign get off to a poor start on Friday night, losing to relegated Sheffield United.

It was a poor night at the office for the Lilywhites, who were beaten 2-0 by the far better side. Oliver Arblaster’s deflected strike put the Blades ahead before a Freddie Woodman error in the second half gave Gustavo Hamer the chance to lob him from range, which he duly took.

As such, the Deepdale faithful weren’t hesitant to show their dismay.

However, in a shock development, it has been confirmed that manager Ryan Lowe has left Preston North End. Despite the poor start and tough end to last season, it comes as a shock after just one game this season.

Reporter George Hodgson first broke the news and it has duly been announced by the club.

Lowe officially moves on from Deepdale by mutual consent. Discussions between the manager and ownership took place on Sunday and they will now be led by Mike Marsh, Peter Murphy and striker Ched Evans for games against Sunderland and Swansea City this week.

A bold move

As highlighted before, Preston North End endured a poor end to last season. They fell away from play-off contention and ended in mid-table again, though there were hopes of improvements this time around.

However, after a poor start, it hasn’t taken long for the sour mood to return at Deepdale. As such, the brave decision to sack the manager has been made.

And it is a brave one, despite many believing it should have been made earlier.

Preston have backed Lowe with some new signings in the transfer market but now, those fresh additions will no longer have the boss that brought them in. Furthermore, they now have very little time to find a replacement and then allow for that manager to bring in their own signings.

It’s a bold decision from Lowe and the club, but time will tell if it’s one that comes back to bite.

What next for Lowe?

The situation marks a new one for Lowe, who has only been on an upward trajectory in his career. He earned the Plymouth Argyle job after good work with Bury and his impressive time at Home Park landed him the jump to the Championship with Preston.

A lot of his work at Deepdale over the past two-and-a-half years has been fairly steady. However, with progress demanded, that hasn’t been delivered.

As such, the collapse of their play-off push saw pressure increase. It seems the opening day loss to Sheffield United was just the straw that broke the camel’s back.

For now, Lowe will likely take some time to rest and assess his options. However, it would not be a surprise to see him come into contention for a return to the game later this season when the managerial merry-go-round inevitably starts up again.