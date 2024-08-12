3 managers Preston North End must consider after Ryan Lowe exit

Preston North End have cut ties with their manager just one game into the 2023/24 season. They were beaten in their opening fixture at home to Sheffield United.

The Lilywhites now have a big decision to make on who to bring in next. Mike Marsh has been placed in caretaker charge along with Peter Murphy and Ched Evans ahead of their upcoming games against Sunderland and Swansea City.

Lowe, 45, took charge of the Lancashire outfit in 2021 and left Plymouth Argyle in the process. He has since won 37.60% of matches in charge. He has also managed Bury in the past and had spells as a player in attack for the likes of Shrewsbury Town, Crewe Alexandra, Sheffield Wednesday and Tranmere Rovers.

Here is a look at three candidates who could replace him at Deepdale…

Paul Heckingbottom

He guided Sheffield United to promotion to the Premier League last year before being sacked in December. The Yorkshireman has since been available and has been weighing up his next move in the game.

Heckingbottom, 47, would be a safe pair of hands for Preston and knows what it takes to get out of the Championship. The former Sunderland, Norwich City and Sheffield Wednesday defender has also managed Barnsley, Leeds United and Hibernian in the past and is an experienced manager now.

David Moyes

It would be some coup if the Lilywhites were able to lure Moyes back. He hasn’t got a club at the moment following his exit from West Ham at the end of last season.

It would be an ambitious appointment if they landed him but he has ties with the club already. The Scotsman began his managerial career with them back in 1998 and spent four years at the helm before going on to manage Everton, Manchester United, Real Sociedad, Sunderland and the Hammers.

Dave Challinor

Another option for Preston could be Stockport County’s Dave Challinor, who has worked wonders since taking over the Hatters back in 2022. He has lifted them from the National League to League One and will surely have admirers higher up the Football Pyramid.

It may be hard to tempt him away from Edgeley Park though. The ex-Hartlepool United man has been loyal to his current club over recent times and appears to be fully engaged with their project to reach the second tier.