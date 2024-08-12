Preston North End consider 45-year-old as potential Ryan Lowe replacement

Preston North End surprised the football world by announcing the departure of manager Ryan Lowe after just one game of the 2024/25 campaign.

The Lilywhites ended last season in poor form as they slid from the play-off picture towards mid-table. And, with the boss feeling as though he couldn’t take North End any further after the opening day loss to Sheffield United, the decision was made for him to depart by mutual consent.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

A lot has been made of the timing of the decision. But, Preston must now turn their focus to finding their replacement, and it is claimed that a familiar face is in the frame for the job.

Football Insider claims that Linfield boss and former Preston North End striker David Healy is among the early names in contention to take Lowe’s place at Deepdale. The 45-year-old has embarked on a successful stay of nearly nine years with the Northern Irish club.

He has overseen five league title wins in that time, also winning the Irish Cup twice, the Northern Ireland Football League Cup three times and the Charity Shield once.

1 of 25 Whose stadium is this? Sheffield Wednesday Sheffield United Birmingham City Watford

A big jump

The main thing that jumps out about Healy is the level he’s managed at.

Yes, he’s found great joy with Linfield, but there is a huge difference between the NIFL Premiership and the Championship. It would be a big jump for Healy to make and a bold one for Preston North End to opt for.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

However, Healy is highly rated in his native and having found such success on these shores as a player, perhaps it’s a matter of time before he gets a chance to emulate that in the dugout.

He’s more than familiar with life a Deepdale too. Healy spent nearly four years on the books as a Preston player, first joining on loan from Manchester United before a loan spell at Norwich City and a permanent move to Leeds United.

The task ahead

The Preston North End job has not been an easy one in recent seasons.

The club hold the aim of bridging the game form mid-table to the play-off spots and they’ve been unable to do so. Since winning promotion from League One in 2015, the Lilywhites have finished between 7th and 14th in every season.

Whoever takes the reins from Lowe will be tasked with working with a squad that isn’t their own. The goal will remain the same, but they’ll be tasked with getting the fans back behind the team too.