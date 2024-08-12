Preston North End close in on new attacker signing

Preston North End are closing in on the signing of FC Utrecht winger Jeppe Okkels, according to a report by the Lancashire Evening Post

Preston are poised to snap up the attacker and make him their fourth signing of the summer. They were beaten 2-0 at home by Sheffield United in their opening game last Friday.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

Okkels, 25, only joined FC Utrecht in the last January transfer window and penned a long-term contract running until June 2027. However, in this latest update regarding his situation, he could be leaving the Dutch outfit already for a fresh start in England.

The Lancashire Evening Post claim he will have a medical on Monday ahead of his proposed switch to Deepdale. Ryan Lowe has delved into the market already in this window to bring in Sam Greenwood, Stefán Teitur Þórðarson and Kaine Kesler-Hayden to bolster his ranks and has until the deadline in late August to get more players through the entrance door.

Preston North End close in on attacker

Preston have been thinking outside the box with their recruitment over recent seasons. They brought in Mads Frøkjær-Jensen from Odense 12 months ago and Teitur Þórðarson earlier in this window.

Okkels is the latest Scandinavian player to have emerged on their radar and could be seen as someone to offer them something different out wide.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

The former Denmark youth international can play on either flank and would add more competition and depth to the Lilywhites’ ranks.

He played only five times for FC Utrecht last term and they are set to cut ties with him after only eight months.

Okkels started his career at ØBG Silkeborg before Silkeborg snapped him up in 2011. He rose up through their academy ranks before going on to play 89 games as a youngster, chipping in with nine goals, and they won the 1. Division title back in 2019 to earn promotion to the Danish Superliga.

IF Elfsborg lured him to Sweden in 2020 and he spent three years in the Allsvenskan and played 118 matches altogether, scoring 29 goals and picking up 16 assists.

What next for Preston target?

Okkels hasn’t settled in Holland since his winter transfer and a move to Preston could help him get his career back on track.

The Lilywhites were disappointing in their first match against Sheffield United and a new signing would help boost spirits.

They are back in action on Tuesday night with a Carabao Cup home clash against Sunderland. They then face an away trip to Swansea City this weekend as they look to pick up a positive result.