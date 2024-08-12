Alex Neil, Paul Heckingbottom’s stances on vacant Preston North End job emerrge

Preston North End are on the hunt for a new boss and Alan Nixon states both Alex Neil and Paul Heckingbottom would be interested in the job.

Preston North End became the first EFL club to opt for a change in manager after parting ways with Ryan Lowe just one game into the 2024/25 campaign.

The Lilywhites ended last season poorly and it seems the 2-0 loss to Sheffield United proved to be the straw that broke the camel’s back. Lowe and North End held talks on Sunday and it was decided by mutual consent that he would leave his role at Deepdale.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/ REUTERS.

The hunt for a new boss will get underway swiftly and speculation has unsurprisingly ensued. Mike Marsh will lead the team in the interim with Peter Murphy and striker Ched Evans set to assist him.

Fans have started to put names forward and now, two out-of-work bosses’ stances on the Preston North End vacancy have emerged from reporter Alan Nixon.

Writing on his Patreon, Nixon states former Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom is in the frame for the job at Deepdale and would be interested in the opportunity arose.

Perhaps more intriguingly though, ex-Preston boss Alex Neil would ‘be up’ for the challenge. The Scot left North End in March 2021, lasting nearly four years.

1 of 25 Whose stadium is this? Sheffield Wednesday Sheffield United Birmingham City Watford

As managers who have both found joy in the Championship, it isn’t a surprise to see Heckingbottom and Neil’s names quickly arise when a position has become available.

ADVERTISEMENT

That said, few would have expected one to arise so early. After all, the summer transfer window hasn’t even ended. Very rarely do clubs opt for a change at such a point in the campaign.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

Nevertheless, the Preston North End role is vacant, and the sooner it gets filled, the better.

Nixon adds that temporary boss Marsh could earn a chance with a solid few results. The club appointed Frankie McAvoy in similar circumstances after Neil departed, so the current stand-in may be hoping to impress while he has the opportunity.

More on Neil and Heckingbottom…

Preston fans know all about Neil, who led them from 2017 to 2021. After leaving North End, he would briefly drop to League One to take Sunderland back to the Championship but left in surprise circumstances to join Stoke City.

His time with the Potters was ill-fated, and he departed in December 2023. He has remained out of work since, but his Championship track record prior to his time at the Bet365 is impressive.

Similarly, Heckingbottom has also been out of the dugout since December 2023. The former Leeds United and Barnsley boss left Sheffield United after a dismal start to their time in the Premier League.

However, he was up against it at Bramall Lane and worked brilliantly to get them promoted. As such, he could be a popular pick for Preston, who are desperate to bridge the gap to the play-offs.