‘Not a priority’ – Portsmouth v Millwall prediction: The72

Portsmouth host fellow Championship side Millwall as this season’s EFL Cup gets underway on Tuesday night.

Portsmouth and Millwall only started their Championship campaigns on Saturday but for now, the attention turns away from league action as the EFL Cup begins.

Pompey come into the cup clash off the back of an impressive display in their first second-tier game in 12 years. John Mousinho’s side held early promotion favourites Leeds United to a 3-3 draw, only missing out on all three points late on after Brenden Aaronson’s equaliser.

New signing Elias Sorensen was amongst the goals, while Callum Lang bagged a brace.

They’ll be hoping to go further in the EFL Cup than they did last season, losing in the second round to Peterborough United.

As for Millwall, they’ll be keen to get a first win under their belt after an opening day defeat.

The Lions also played out an entertaining game on home turf, with a Duncan Watmore brace dragging them back from 2-0 down against Watford. However, a late Mileta Rajovic winner saw Neil Harris’ side start the campaign in defeat.

Like Portsmouth, Millwall went out early in the EFL Cup last season. They suffered a big 4-0 loss to Reading in the first round.

Here, a handful of writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Portsmouth gave a really good account of themselves on the opening day with a great performance against Leeds United. Although, they will be left thinking what could’ve been having taken the league so late on.

“I think it’ll be interesting to see just how much Pompey value the cup competitions this season though. Survival is the key aim and with the squad still a little light, it could be that this is not a priority, so there could be some big rotation here.

“That said, the same goes for Millwall. And, as the first game back at Fratton Park, the fans will be right up for it and Mousinho will be keen to give them a show.

“As such, I’ll back Portsmouth to progress to the second round.”

Harry Mail

“Portsmouth can be proud for their efforts against Leeds United. Not many would have backed them to get a result against a side who lost in the play-off final last season.

“This upcoming cup clash is a chance for John Mousinho to freshen up his ranks and give some other players the chance to impress.

“Their confidence will be boosted by their performance at Elland Road and they should have enough to get past Millwall here. Home advantage will also come into play.

“The Lions did well to fight back from 2-0 down to get back to 2-2 against Watford but were let down at the end by their defence as they lost 3-2. I can see another loss here for Neil Harris’ men.”