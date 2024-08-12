Portsmouth set sights on move for free agent

Portsmouth are weighing up a move for Liam Cooper following the end of his contract at Leeds United , according to a report by TEAMtalk

Portsmouth drew 3-3 away at Leeds United on the opening day over the weekend. They scored a late penalty through Callum Lang before their opponents equalised through Brendan Aaronson.

Cooper, 32, saw his deal at Elland Road expire in late June and officially became a free agent. He will now be weighing up his options in the game.

TEAMtalk claim John Mousinho is eyeing up a potential move to try and lure him to Fratton Park. The report adds that Blackburn Rovers have also been interested in snapping him up for nothing.

Portsmouth could see the player as someone to add some experience into their ranks and bolster their defensive department. They played Connor Shaughnessy and Ryley Towler as their centre-back pairing against Daniel Farke’s side.